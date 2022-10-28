Read full article on original website
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
How to Earn Passive Income in Real Estate Investments — For Just $500
Up until recently, investing in large residential and commercial real estate was off-limits to you, me and the 99%. Now, more and more companies are offering low-cost ways to access all those exclusive investment opportunities that used to be for just the rich. The majority of options allow you to collect quarterly dividends and interest, all without the hassle of actually becoming a landlord.
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
A Look at Some of the Latest Developments in Decentralized Finance in 2022
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is when applications are deployed via blockchain networks to make financial assets available to the avergae person without the need for middlemen such as financial brokers. In contrast to establishing an account with a bank or brokerage business, you do not need to submit personal details to get started with decentralized finance. Instead, DeFi is often used to refer to a system that uses stringent software to link buyers, sellers, lenders, and borrowers with peers or an intermediary. This contrasts with a company facilitating transactions or a fintech-focused app development firm.
Reconciling Tech and Ethics: Building a Shariah-Compliant Financial Ecosystem
A mere 25 million Bitcoin adopters generate a market capitalization of 375 billion dollars. There are more than 1 billion Muslim users on the internet. What would be the capitalization of a currency supported by as little as 3% of them? Almost double that of Bitcoin. But why does this...
There are new tax brackets and retirement contribution limits for 2023. Here’s how to use them to boost your finances
The IRS’s recently announced record increases to the standard deduction, tax brackets, and retirement plan contributions present opportunities for workers to save and invest more in 2023. Next year, “almost everybody [will] pay lower taxes on the same amount of income” they had this year owing to the IRS’s...
Big change to mortgages that could affect 10million Americans – and it might make it easier to borrow cash
MILLIONS more Americans have had the ability to qualify for mortgages now that changes are in store for lender credit scoring models. This week, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said it would begin requiring mortgage lenders to incorporate credit scores from VantageScore during their evaluation of potential borrowers. This shift...
Americans now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably - up 20% from a year ago - but average savings shrank 11% after stock market losses battered 401(k) accounts
Americans anticipate they will need to boost their retirement savings significantly as soaring inflation erodes their purchasing power, a new survey finds. On average, US adults now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20 percent increase from a year ago, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Northwestern Mutual.
Investing in NFTs: 8 Mistakes to Avoid
Investing in NFTs is a new and exciting way to diversify your portfolio. However, as with any other type of asset class, there are things you should avoid doing when investing in NFTs. Here are some common mistakes that investors make when choosing to invest in non-fungible tokens and an...
The FHFA approved 2 new credit scoring models for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac—and it could make it easier to buy a home
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) approved two new credit scoring models for use by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Attention, future homeowners: Buying a home may have gotten a little easier. Yesterday the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) approved two...
What Is Traditional Finance & Why Is the Current Financial System on Shaky Ground?
If you were to step outside today and ask a group of ten people for their opinion about the state of the financial system, you'd likely get twenty differing opinions. There is a growing divide regarding how people feel about the current financial state. On one side are those who are fed up with a centralized financial system that has proven to be highly susceptible to fraud.
One third of mortgage holders struggling to make payments amid soaring rates
Mortgage crisis: First-time buyer claims lenders revised her rate 'from 4.5% to 10.5%'. Mortgage holders are struggling to keep up with payments amid rising interest rates, new data has shown. Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, a survey from the...
Global Real Estate Market Hits $11.4 Trillion, Here's How To Invest With As Little As $100
Allied Market Research predicts the global real estate market will nearly triple to $30.6 trillion by 2031. Plenty of options exist for an investor to participate in the housing market, read more to learn how. When an investor thinks about the $11.4 trillion global real estate market, (that could balloon...
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
2023 Standard Deduction Amounts Are Now Available
The 2023 standard deduction amounts are out. While it will be quite a while before you have to file your 2023 tax return, it's always a good idea to be thinking ahead when it comes to taxes. For many people, the standard deduction is one of the key factors in calculating their ultimate tax bill. That's because it's typically the largest deduction on millions of tax returns each year, and it can determine whether or not you even have to file a return.
How Much More Retirement Income Can You Get?
A savvy consultant recently asked me how much more income a Go2Income plan, with its integration of annuity payments and focus on income allocation, could produce as compared to a traditional retirement income plan. Might it be 20% or more?. He recalled my discussion about rules of thumb in Retirement...
Designing Research to Simplify the Benefits of Blockchain for Banking
How will the banks of tomorrow operate, look, grow and thrive in a budding fintech environment and increasingly globalised market? Sitting down with Twimbit founder and CEO Manoj Menon we learn about his vision for creating joyful research based on a user centric model. In a world where people are...
An Intro to Soulbound Tokens With Brendan Playford, Co-Founder of Masa Finance
1. What Are Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) and How Do They Work?. Web3 today has an identity problem. It is missing a critical identity infrastructure layer for the next wave of web3 use cases to thrive. At Masa, we believe soulbound tokens used as an identity primitive is the answer. SBTs...
Benefits of Cryptocurrency Lending
Cryptocurrency Lending is the new trend in finance. It allows you to get your hands on some serious cash without going through all the hassles of selling your cryptocurrency and paying taxes. But how does it work? And what are the top advantages of cryptocurrency lending?. Let's find out!. How...
Forget CBDCs. Traditional Crypto Is the Financial Revolution We Need
Over the past few years, the cryptocurrency revolution has entirely changed the way we think about money. Digital assets have completely given us a paradigm shift, allowing us to enter an age where money doesn’t have to be so difficult to relate with. Instead of traditional, slow processes, cryptocurrencies...
