How to Earn Passive Income in Real Estate Investments — For Just $500

Up until recently, investing in large residential and commercial real estate was off-limits to you, me and the 99%. Now, more and more companies are offering low-cost ways to access all those exclusive investment opportunities that used to be for just the rich. The majority of options allow you to collect quarterly dividends and interest, all without the hassle of actually becoming a landlord.
A Look at Some of the Latest Developments in Decentralized Finance in 2022

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is when applications are deployed via blockchain networks to make financial assets available to the avergae person without the need for middlemen such as financial brokers. In contrast to establishing an account with a bank or brokerage business, you do not need to submit personal details to get started with decentralized finance. Instead, DeFi is often used to refer to a system that uses stringent software to link buyers, sellers, lenders, and borrowers with peers or an intermediary. This contrasts with a company facilitating transactions or a fintech-focused app development firm.
Americans now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably - up 20% from a year ago - but average savings shrank 11% after stock market losses battered 401(k) accounts

Americans anticipate they will need to boost their retirement savings significantly as soaring inflation erodes their purchasing power, a new survey finds. On average, US adults now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20 percent increase from a year ago, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Northwestern Mutual.
Investing in NFTs: 8 Mistakes to Avoid

Investing in NFTs is a new and exciting way to diversify your portfolio. However, as with any other type of asset class, there are things you should avoid doing when investing in NFTs. Here are some common mistakes that investors make when choosing to invest in non-fungible tokens and an...
What Is Traditional Finance & Why Is the Current Financial System on Shaky Ground?

If you were to step outside today and ask a group of ten people for their opinion about the state of the financial system, you'd likely get twenty differing opinions. There is a growing divide regarding how people feel about the current financial state. On one side are those who are fed up with a centralized financial system that has proven to be highly susceptible to fraud.
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
2023 Standard Deduction Amounts Are Now Available

The 2023 standard deduction amounts are out. While it will be quite a while before you have to file your 2023 tax return, it's always a good idea to be thinking ahead when it comes to taxes. For many people, the standard deduction is one of the key factors in calculating their ultimate tax bill. That's because it's typically the largest deduction on millions of tax returns each year, and it can determine whether or not you even have to file a return.
How Much More Retirement Income Can You Get?

A savvy consultant recently asked me how much more income a Go2Income plan, with its integration of annuity payments and focus on income allocation, could produce as compared to a traditional retirement income plan. Might it be 20% or more?. He recalled my discussion about rules of thumb in Retirement...
Designing Research to Simplify the Benefits of Blockchain for Banking

How will the banks of tomorrow operate, look, grow and thrive in a budding fintech environment and increasingly globalised market? Sitting down with Twimbit founder and CEO Manoj Menon we learn about his vision for creating joyful research based on a user centric model. In a world where people are...
Benefits of Cryptocurrency Lending

Cryptocurrency Lending is the new trend in finance. It allows you to get your hands on some serious cash without going through all the hassles of selling your cryptocurrency and paying taxes. But how does it work? And what are the top advantages of cryptocurrency lending?. Let's find out!. How...
Forget CBDCs. Traditional Crypto Is the Financial Revolution We Need

Over the past few years, the cryptocurrency revolution has entirely changed the way we think about money. Digital assets have completely given us a paradigm shift, allowing us to enter an age where money doesn’t have to be so difficult to relate with. Instead of traditional, slow processes, cryptocurrencies...
