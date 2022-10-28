Maria Villarreal Espitia was born on January 6th 1936 in Harlingen, Texas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 25th 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She resided in Merrill, Oregon for 52 years. She was a strong, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and wife. She loved to cook, sing and dance with her loved ones. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting and entertaining guests in her home. From the memories we made and recipes she taught to the songs she would sing, she will forever be missed and in our hearts. We love you.

MERRILL, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO