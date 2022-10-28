ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, Joyce Margaret

Joyce Pryor, 94 passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022. She was born July 12, 1928 in Leicester, England. She called Klamath Falls Oregon home for more than 75 years. Joyce worked many years at OIT. She is survived by many family and friends that will miss her dearly. Services will be held, Friday November 11th at 11:00am, at the United Pentecostal Church, 422 Old Fort Road Klamath Falls, Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Espitia, Maria

Maria Villarreal Espitia was born on January 6th 1936 in Harlingen, Texas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 25th 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She resided in Merrill, Oregon for 52 years. She was a strong, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and wife. She loved to cook, sing and dance with her loved ones. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting and entertaining guests in her home. From the memories we made and recipes she taught to the songs she would sing, she will forever be missed and in our hearts. We love you.
Daniel Tiger named as man who fired shot at Oregon SWAT team in warehouse standoff

Police have identified a man who rammed a police car and then fired shots at a SWAT team during a standoff inside a warehouse in Medford Thursday. Medford policed said Daniel Ryan Tiger, 37, faces felony gun charges, reckless driving and endangerment, eluding and hit and run charges after giving himself up after a standoff with a local SWAT team.
