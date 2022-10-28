Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Pryor, Joyce Margaret
Joyce Pryor, 94 passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022. She was born July 12, 1928 in Leicester, England. She called Klamath Falls Oregon home for more than 75 years. Joyce worked many years at OIT. She is survived by many family and friends that will miss her dearly. Services will be held, Friday November 11th at 11:00am, at the United Pentecostal Church, 422 Old Fort Road Klamath Falls, Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Herald and News
Espitia, Maria
Maria Villarreal Espitia was born on January 6th 1936 in Harlingen, Texas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 25th 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She resided in Merrill, Oregon for 52 years. She was a strong, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and wife. She loved to cook, sing and dance with her loved ones. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting and entertaining guests in her home. From the memories we made and recipes she taught to the songs she would sing, she will forever be missed and in our hearts. We love you.
Herald and News
Prep volleyball: Mazama qualifies for state tournament for first time
The Mazama High volleyball team is finally headed to state. Ella Baley had nine kills, 15 digs and three aces as the sixth-seeded Vikings swept visiting North Bend 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 Saturday afternoon in a Class 4A state play-in match at Valhalla Court.
Herald and News
Prep volleyball: Henley extends streak, reaches Class 4A quarterfinals
Henley is headed into the state volleyball tournament on a high note. The Hornets extended their winning streak in best-of-five matches to eight by sweeping visiting Sweet Home 25-20, 25-15, 25-9 Saturday in a Class 4A play-in match.
Herald and News
Prep football: Mazama beats defending state champs, clinches Big Sky title
Marshfield High has often gotten the best of Mazama in recent years, even knocking them out of the state playoffs last season. But revenge is a dish best served cold.
Herald and News
Daniel Tiger named as man who fired shot at Oregon SWAT team in warehouse standoff
Police have identified a man who rammed a police car and then fired shots at a SWAT team during a standoff inside a warehouse in Medford Thursday. Medford policed said Daniel Ryan Tiger, 37, faces felony gun charges, reckless driving and endangerment, eluding and hit and run charges after giving himself up after a standoff with a local SWAT team.
