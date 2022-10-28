Read full article on original website
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
ABC6.com
Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
whatsupnewp.com
Rebecca Bertrand named Executive Director of Newport Historical Society
Newport Historical Society on Thursday announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Rebecca J. Bertrand, who will step into the role effective January 1st, 2023. Ruth Taylor, who has served as Executive Director since 2007, is retiring. Bertrand is set to oversee a broad range of initiatives focused on...
thebeveragejournal.com
Coast Guard House Hosts Château d’Esclans Brunch
The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett hosted a Château d’Esclans rosé wine brunch in conjunction with celebrations hosted across multiple on-premise venues as part of Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival 2022. Château d’Esclans is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez and run by acclaimed winemaker Sacha Lichine, whose vision to create the greatest rosés in the world continued to fuel the “Rosé Renaissance.” Hosted at its Anchor Room, with scenic ocean views, the Coast Guard House team welcomed guests with a curated menu of pairings set to showcase Whispering Angel, Rock Angel and Garrus, each a unique expression of Provence rosé.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
ABC6.com
Narragansett fishing boat reels in undetonated explosive
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– A small fishing boat trolling for bait off Block Island reeled in its most dangerous catch Tuesday morning. The Ocean State, the vessel out of Narragansett, caught an undetonated explosive planted miles off the New Shoreham shores to protect the island during WWII. Glenn Westcott, the...
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
ABC6.com
Report reveals sailor who died during Newport Bermuda Race was not wearing life jacket
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A report released Thursday revealed that a sailor who died during a race over the summer was not wearing a life vest at the time he went overboard. An 18-page report released by US Sailing said Colin Golder, of New Jersey, was not wearing a life vest in conditions that warranted the use of the device.
GoLocalProv
RECORD SALE: Historic Providence Home Sells for $5.5M, 1st Sale Outside the Family in Over 200 Years
Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 66 Power Street on Providence’s East Side for $5.5 million. Architecturally and historically, this property is one of the most important homes in America. The property has been in the control of the Ives and Goddard families since its construction more than 200 years ago.
Massachusetts research team helps save 12 people from sinking boat off Virginia
NORFOLK, Virginia -- A Massachusetts research team was in the right place at the right time to help save 12 people from a sinking fishing boat off the coast of Virginia. A boat from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Falmouth was the first to respond to a mayday call early Friday morning, the Coast Guard said. The crew launched a hard inflatable boat into the water and 12 passengers from the sinking ship were able to climb on board. Another good samaritan boat also came to help at that time. According to the WHOI, the sinking ship's captain was reluctant to leave his ship and was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter in a basket. The WHOI crew has returned to its three-week research mission at sea.
Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall. 12 News was on scene and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape. No other details have been released at this time. This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
fallriverreporter.com
MA State Police: Northwestern Massachusetts woman has gone missing on her way to Somerset
The Montague Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Joan Martin, of Turners Falls. Martin was last seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Martin left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
mybackyardnews.com
CALLING RHODE ISLAND ENTREPRENEURS
Rhode Island Business Competition Pitch Contest is November 10th. Are you ready to pitch your business idea to a panel of judges and possibly win cash prizes? The Rhode Island Business Competition’s Pitch Contest will be held on Thursday, November 10th, at Venture Café, 225 Dyer Street, in Providence.
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Phillip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss the rising number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in children nationwide and provided Halloween safety tips for parents.
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet
A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
