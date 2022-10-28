ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC6.com

Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Rebecca Bertrand named Executive Director of Newport Historical Society

Newport Historical Society on Thursday announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Rebecca J. Bertrand, who will step into the role effective January 1st, 2023. Ruth Taylor, who has served as Executive Director since 2007, is retiring. Bertrand is set to oversee a broad range of initiatives focused on...
NEWPORT, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Coast Guard House Hosts Château d’Esclans Brunch

The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett hosted a Château d’Esclans rosé wine brunch in conjunction with celebrations hosted across multiple on-premise venues as part of Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival 2022. Château d’Esclans is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez and run by acclaimed winemaker Sacha Lichine, whose vision to create the greatest rosés in the world continued to fuel the “Rosé Renaissance.” Hosted at its Anchor Room, with scenic ocean views, the Coast Guard House team welcomed guests with a curated menu of pairings set to showcase Whispering Angel, Rock Angel and Garrus, each a unique expression of Provence rosé.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes

1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Narragansett fishing boat reels in undetonated explosive

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– A small fishing boat trolling for bait off Block Island reeled in its most dangerous catch Tuesday morning. The Ocean State, the vessel out of Narragansett, caught an undetonated explosive planted miles off the New Shoreham shores to protect the island during WWII. Glenn Westcott, the...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
CBS Boston

Massachusetts research team helps save 12 people from sinking boat off Virginia

NORFOLK, Virginia -- A Massachusetts research team was in the right place at the right time to help save 12 people from a sinking fishing boat off the coast of Virginia. A boat from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Falmouth was the first to respond to a mayday call early Friday morning, the Coast Guard said. The crew launched a hard inflatable boat into the water and 12 passengers from the sinking ship were able to climb on board. Another good samaritan boat also came to help at that time. According to the WHOI, the sinking ship's captain was reluctant to leave his ship and was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter in a basket. The WHOI crew has returned to its three-week research mission at sea. 
VIRGINIA STATE
WPRI 12 News

Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall.  12 News was on scene and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape.  No other details have been released at this time.  This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
mybackyardnews.com

CALLING RHODE ISLAND ENTREPRENEURS

Rhode Island Business Competition Pitch Contest is November 10th. Are you ready to pitch your business idea to a panel of judges and possibly win cash prizes? The Rhode Island Business Competition’s Pitch Contest will be held on Thursday, November 10th, at Venture Café, 225 Dyer Street, in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet

A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
SWANSEA, MA

