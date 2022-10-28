Read full article on original website
ellwoodcity.org
New Local Businesses Provides Blood Draws at Home
Did you know you can get your blood drawn for lab work in the comfort of your own home?. Tracey’s Home Blood Draw Services is the only business of its kind in this area and provides homebound patients the perfect option. “My business is unique because the other big...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Celebrity tribute artist channels inner Elvis
Don’t step on his blue suede shoes. Professional Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton’s fancy footwork often wears out the heels of his shoes. “I go through dress shoes like crazy. I blow the soles off dancing too much,” Hylton said. Hylton, 51, lives in Rural Valley, Armstrong...
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week Of October 31
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
Pittsburgh's character comes out in local filmmakers' festival shorts
When Lily Ragheb of Washington, D.C., and her husband, Ahmed, a native of Cairo, Egypt, moved to Pittsburgh in 2019, they barely had time to get acquainted with the city before the covid-19 pandemic shut most of it down. As they began to talk walks and explore Lawrenceville and the...
One-of-a-kind auction taking place this weekend in Boardman
Saturday morning at 10 a.m., a first-of-its-kind auction will be held around the Youngstown area -- arcade games of all kinds will be sold.
ellwoodcity.org
Edward P. Zikeli, 99
Edward P. Zikeli, 99, formerly of Ellwood City passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Providence Care Center following a brief illness. Born November 19, 1922, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late John and Helen Blose Zikeli. He was married to his first wife Eleanor Zikeli when she passed away in 1996. He then married Janice Kellner Smith, and they were married until she passed away in 2017.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Here’s The First Look At Filmed-in-Pittsburgh’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
It’s fitting that Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye” right before Halloween. It’s an eerie introduction to this filmed-in-Pittsburgh mystery thriller based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name that follows a detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) called in to hunt a deadly killer on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the 1830s. A cadet is dead, his heart ripped from his chest and the school is desperate for answers. Along the way Landor becomes embroiled in the fate of a young cadet: a young poet named Edgar Allan Poe, according to a Netflix release.
ellwoodcity.org
Vicky Elaine Grant, 56
Vicky Elaine Grant, 56, of North Sewickley Township passed away Sunday October 30, 2022 at Heritage Valley – Beaver following a heart attack. Born October 18, 1966 in Riverhead, NY. She was married to Timothy Sickelsmith for 19 years. Vicky loved all kinds of animals, especially White Tigers. She...
Local college students launch new business
They are selling products produced by the school's bee apiary.
ellwoodcity.org
Christopher James Caputo, 48
Christopher James Caputo, 48, of North Sewickley Township died on Friday, October 28, 2022 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital following a lingering illness. Mr. Caputo was born on August 22, 1974 in Cortland, NY to Mary Anne Corrigan Caputo of North Sewickley Township and the late William S. Caputo. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1992 and enlisted in the US Army. He later studied computer repair at DCI Institute. For several years he was a commercial truck driver. He was a member of the former St. Agatha Church.
ellwoodcity.org
Gregory Lyn Shaffer, 76
Gregory Lyn Shaffer, 76 of Hickory Township passed away at his residence on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 6:15 A.M. Born in Ellwood City on June 16, 1946, Gregory was the son of the late Theodore and Elta Voland Shaffer. Gregory was a welder at Kasgro Rail in New Castle and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
27 First News
Side hustle turns into a successful family business
WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
WFMJ.com
Dead puppy found in lunch cooler in Youngstown
Humane agents are investigating after a dead puppy was found in a lunch cooler in Youngstown. According to a post on the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, the deceased dog was found in the cloth bag Thursday near a playground on the city’s South Side. The post does...
wtae.com
'Continued shock': Priest of nearby church reacts to Destiny of Faith church
PITTSBURGH — On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Brighton Heights, Father Nick Vaskov greeted parishioners as they left St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. In earlier remarks to congregants, Vaskov reflected on the prior day's events, when six people were shot at a church less than a block away. "[There's]...
Grant money is moving several Mercer County projects along
Money is necessary to move projects. Four in Mercer County have received state funding, and it will help them take big steps forward.
wisr680.com
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater
The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
