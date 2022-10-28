(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 16.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Friday, 28 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.70. Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest rose for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by just 54 contracts. On the other hand, volume went down for the second consecutive day, now by nearly 25K contracts.

1 DAY AGO