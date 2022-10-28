Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.55% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:03 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 510, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203663.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.49% for the last 5 sessions. At 06:06 EST on Monday, 31 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.868% up from its 52-week low and 4.026% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Silver Prices Bounces Off The 200-SMA: (SI) 4% Up Over The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:51 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Silver (SI) is $19.56. Silver price (XAG/USD) prints the first loss-making day in three even as sellers make rounds to $19.50 during Friday’s Asian session. According to...
via.news
Coffee Futures Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Monday, 31 October, Coffee (KC) is $174.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1380, 93.15% below its average volume of 20156.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Bullish By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 5% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Crude Oil (CL) is $88.27. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 3670, 99.99% below its average volume of 23432671379.93. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:28 EST on Friday, 28 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $114,014.16. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.68% up from its 52-week low and 6.26% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
S&P 500 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:21 EST on Friday, 28 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,893.67. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2029131000, 9.11% below its average volume of 2232626074.7. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
In The Near-term, Natural Gas Futures Look May See Additional Gains: 16% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 16.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Friday, 28 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.70. Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest rose for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by just 54 contracts. On the other hand, volume went down for the second consecutive day, now by nearly 25K contracts.
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Falls By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 14.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.80. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 82794, 99.99% below its average volume of 6087815115.96. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CHF Retreats From Weekly Resistance Line Towards 200-SMA Retest: 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF bears take control of the market as prices fall below 0.9900 and around 0.9885 at press time. This is due to buyers being pushed back by Friday’s Asian session, where the resistance line, which has been in place for one week, pushing back sellers. The 200-SMA was used to hint at recovery the day before.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 12.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,817.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 360067343, 5% below its average volume of...
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) slid by a staggering 17.93% in 5 sessions from $16.38 to $13.44 at 16:08 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.44% to $14,780.25, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Cliffs...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 29.16% in 21 sessions from $13.27 at 2022-10-03, to $17.14 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. FibroGen’s...
via.news
USD/CAD Will Move Towards The 1.4000 Mark, According to MUFG: 1% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Attempts to price in a Fed pivot have gathered pace after a smaller-than-expected hike from the Bank of Canada (BoC). Nevertheless, economists from MUFG Bank anticipate that the USD/CAD pair will reach 1.40 because the BoC’s dovish surprise is not likely to have any implications for Federal Reserve.
via.news
The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
via.news
EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
via.news
JD.com Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $52.04 at 2022-10-04, to $37.86 at 20:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Carnival Stock Jumps By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped by a staggering 29.78% in 21 sessions from $6.85 to $8.89 at 15:51 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.44% to $14,780.25, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
NIO Slips As Economic And Political Issues Mount In China: 32% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 32.43% in 21 sessions from $14.77 to $9.98 at 10:25 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nio’s last close...
Comments / 0