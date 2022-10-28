The Hebrew word rechush (“property”) and its variants appear seven times in Parshat Lech Lecha, making it the parsha with the highest concentration of such instances. It appears when relating that Abraham took his rechush with him on his journey to the Holy Land (Genesis 12:5); when the abundance of rechush caused Abraham’s herdsmen to have a falling out with Lot’s herdsmen (13:6); when the rechush of the Sodomites was captured (14:11), along with Lot and his rechush (14:12), and later returned (14:16); when Abraham allows the King of Sodom to take the rechush he won in the war (14:21); and when Hashem promises Abraham that after his descendants will be enslaved, they will exit the land of their enslavement with much rechush (15:15).

7 HOURS AGO