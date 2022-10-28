Read full article on original website
Word Prompt – COUNTRY – Asher Yablok
Country represents the benevolent land that welcomed my grandparents as they fled from persecution and provided them with the freedom to raise children and grandchildren committed to Torah and mitzvos. Country also represents hitching rides to Woodburn on days off from working the kitchen at Camp Heller and Friday afternoon...
US Soldier to be Honored as ‘Righteous Among Nations’
The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) has announced it will honor an American soldier as “Righteous Among the Nations,” together with the Holocaust Center of Kean University. The event is set for November 9 — the anniversary of Kristallnacht — and two days before Veterans Day.
Meretz Activists Don Tefillin
This morning a shocking video came out showing an individual wearing a Meretz activist’s t-shirt grabbing the Tefillin from a Chabad station and descrating it, in Netanya. The man was arrested by police. The act sparked outrage among practically everyone. Meretz said the person is not one of their...
UN Special Rapporteur Report=Soviet-level anti-Zionist Propaganda
I’ve seen bias from the UN before, but I don’t recall ever seeing a document that looks like it was written by a hardened Israel hater. The reports usually at least pretend to be unbiased. Not this one. Francesca Albanese, UN “Special Rapporteur on the situation of human...
Is It Proper For A Family To Split An Inheritance Very Unevenly?
Is It Proper For A Family To Split An Inheritance Very Unevenly?. The laws of inheritance are a fascinating study of halachic evolution. As most people know, the Torah’s inheritance laws are quite clear: only sons inherit, and a firstborn son inherits a double portion of the estate. Over...
Prime Property
The Hebrew word rechush (“property”) and its variants appear seven times in Parshat Lech Lecha, making it the parsha with the highest concentration of such instances. It appears when relating that Abraham took his rechush with him on his journey to the Holy Land (Genesis 12:5); when the abundance of rechush caused Abraham’s herdsmen to have a falling out with Lot’s herdsmen (13:6); when the rechush of the Sodomites was captured (14:11), along with Lot and his rechush (14:12), and later returned (14:16); when Abraham allows the King of Sodom to take the rechush he won in the war (14:21); and when Hashem promises Abraham that after his descendants will be enslaved, they will exit the land of their enslavement with much rechush (15:15).
Rebbetzin Yehudis Golshevsky–Joy is a Spiritual Discipline
Rebbetzin Yehudis Golshevsky, director of SHIVITI www.shiviti.org.il, teaches us how we can all achieve true joy, starting by changing our perspective/mindset. Rebbetzin Golshevsky shares with us concrete tools on how to look at the positive aspects of a person/situation and how to thank Hashem for the good AS WELL AS the seemingly bad. She shows us how to discover the pleasure in simplicity, and also how to cultivate gratitude. Joy revitalizes the body. We find strength and joy in our connection with Hashem. Rebbetzin Golshevsky explains how to make the concept of joy a reality in our lives. Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com.
Hadash-Ta’al’s Lone Jew Says Arab Attacks in Judea and Samaria ‘Not Terror’
Ofer Cassif, the lone Jewish parliamentarian in the predominantly Arab Hadash-Ta’al party, asserted on Monday that Jews living in Judea and Samaria were liable for Arab terror attacks against them as they are not innocent civilians. “They live as a thorn in the throats of the Palestinians,” he said,...
Believe it or Not…
We have seen that surveys over the past few years have found that between 3%-6% of American Jews identify themselves as “generally not pro-Israel,” a much more general term than “anti-Zionist” which has not been asked as a question of American Jews. This means that the...
Parshas Lech Lecha
Sabbath Ends: 6:30 p.m. NYC E.D.T. Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 7:00 p.m. NYC E.D.T. Weekly Haftara: Lama Tomar (Isaiah 40:27-41:16) Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 324:14 – 325:1. Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Pesulei ha’Mukdashim chap. 5-7 Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:38 a.m. NYC E.D.T. Sunrise: 7:29...
