BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 124 (2022) Cite this article. Low birth weight is a global public health problem, with 15–20% of all births globally, described by weight at birth of less than 2500 g ensuing fetal and neonatal mortality and morbidity, poor cognitive growth, and an increased risk of chronic diseases later in life. The prevalence is critical in East Africa where about 11% have low birth weight out of 54% of neonates whose weight was measured at birth. There are many causes of low birth weight, including early induction of labor or cesarean birth, multiple pregnancies, infections, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Moreover, socioeconomic factors and unhealthy dietary habits could contribute to low birth weight in areas with poor intake of a diversified diet. This study has indicated the association between poor dietary diversity and low birth weight in the study area for the first time.

