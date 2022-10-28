Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
Amoxicillin shortage linked to surge in RSV infections
It could be harder to fill a prescription for the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin because of a shortage that appears to be linked to an ongoing surge in RSV infections across the United States.
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
Healthline
Hair Straightening and Uterine Cancer: What to Know About the Risks
Previous studies have linked chemicals in some hair products to breast cancer. New research has found hair straightening chemicals may increase risk of uterine cancer. Risk was doubled for those frequently using hair straightening products compared to those not using them. Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer among...
BioMed Central
Cost-utility analysis of caspofungin and fluconazole for primary treatment of invasive candidiasis and candidemia in Ethiopia
Gebremedhin Beedemariam Gebretekle ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2485-505X1,2,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1302 (2022) Cite this article. Invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia (IC/C) is a common fungal infection leading to significant health and economic losses worldwide. Caspofungin was shown to be more effective than fluconazole in treating inpatients with IC/C. However, cost-effectiveness of caspofungin for treating IC/C in Ethiopia remains unknown. We aimed to assess the cost-utility of caspofungin compared to fluconazole-initiated therapies as primary treatment of IC/C in Ethiopia.
BioMed Central
Low birth weight and its associated factors in East Gojjam Zone, Amhara, Ethiopia
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 124 (2022) Cite this article. Low birth weight is a global public health problem, with 15–20% of all births globally, described by weight at birth of less than 2500 g ensuing fetal and neonatal mortality and morbidity, poor cognitive growth, and an increased risk of chronic diseases later in life. The prevalence is critical in East Africa where about 11% have low birth weight out of 54% of neonates whose weight was measured at birth. There are many causes of low birth weight, including early induction of labor or cesarean birth, multiple pregnancies, infections, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Moreover, socioeconomic factors and unhealthy dietary habits could contribute to low birth weight in areas with poor intake of a diversified diet. This study has indicated the association between poor dietary diversity and low birth weight in the study area for the first time.
BioMed Central
SIRPα antibody combined with oncolytic virus OH2 protects against tumours by activating innate immunity and reprogramming the tumour immune microenvironment
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 376 (2022) Cite this article. The combination of oncolytic viruses (OVs) with immune checkpoint blockades is a research hotspot and has shown good efficacy. Here, we present the first attempt to combine oncolytic herpes simplex virus 2 (OH2) with an anti-SIRPα antibody as an antitumour treatment. Our results provide unique insight into the combination of innate immunity with OV.
physiciansweekly.com
A Patient with Classical GRACILE Syndrome Has Two Novel Variants of The BCS1L Gene
Clinical phenotypes caused by BCS1L pathogenic mutations vary greatly. Phenotypes of the disease can range from mild, like that of Björnstad syndrome, which is characterized by pili torti (abnormally flat, twisted hair shafts), to severe, like that of GRACILE syndrome, which is characterized by growth restriction, aminoaciduria, cholestasis, iron overload, lactic acidosis, and early death.
BioMed Central
Needs and preferences of women with prior severe preeclampsia regarding app-based cardiovascular health promotion
Lili L. Kókai ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1960-39391,9, Marte F. van der Bijl ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1649-28821,. Martin S. Hagger ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2685-15462,3,. Diarmaid T. Ó Ceallaigh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5228-67394,5,. Kirsten I.M. Rohde ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0222-74744,6,. Hans van Kippersluis ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3297-50594,5,. Alex Burdorf ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3129-28621,. Johannes J. Duvekot ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3191-93627,. Jeanine E. Roeters van Lennep ORCID:...
BioMed Central
Ambient air pollution associated with incidence and dynamic progression of type 2 diabetes: a trajectory analysis of a population-based cohort
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 375 (2022) Cite this article. Though the association between air pollution and incident type 2 diabetes (T2D) has been well documented, evidence on the association with development of subsequent diabetes complications and post-diabetes mortality is scarce. We investigate whether air pollution is associated with different progressions and outcomes of T2D.
BioMed Central
An electronic pillbox intervention designed to improve medication safety during care transitions: challenges and lessons learned regarding implementation and evaluation
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1304 (2022) Cite this article. Adverse drug events are common during transitions of care. As part of the Smart Pillbox study, a cluster-randomized controlled trial of an electronic pillbox designed to reduce medication discrepancies and improve medication adherence after hospital discharge, we explored barriers to successful implementation and evaluation of this intervention.
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
cohaitungchi.com
Study: Prediabetes Can Progress in Just One Year
People who are diagnosed with prediabetes are often warned that their condition can progress to diabetes. But a new study has quantified just how likely that is to happen within a year. About one in 20 adults aged 65 and up with prediabetes will end up developing diabetes within 12...
labroots.com
Mediterranean Diet Improves Immunotherapy Response in Advanced Melanoma Patients
The Mediterranean diet has been popularized in recent years for its wide-ranging health benefits. Among the many health benefits of the diet include a significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases (such as the lowering of cholesterol and the prevention of heart disease), the management of blood glucose levels, and the management of a healthy weight, all of which can contribute to a person’s increased longevity.
What Medicine Should You Take for COVID? Paxlovid, Antibodies and Other Treatments
The majority of people who contract COVID-19 don't need to seek treatment and can typically fight the infection on their own. That isn't true for everyone, especially for those who are high risk and have certain health conditions. In an effort to prevent hospitalization and severe illness, multiple options are...
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
targetedonc.com
Investigational Agents for JAKi-Refractory Myelofibrosis
JAK inhibitors (JAKis) have an undeniable role in the first- and second-line treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). But after JAKis, promising novel mechanisms may be implemented to improve patient outcomes.1. During the 14th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, John O. Mascarenhas, MD, professor of medicine at the Icahn School of...
MedicalXpress
Olaparib and adavosertib work best when given sequentially for DNA-damage response mutations in advanced tumors
Patients with cancers that are driven by certain mutations occurring in response to DNA damage can be safely treated with two drugs, olaparib and adavosertib, if they are given in sequence rather than concurrently. Presenting results from the phase Ib STAR clinical trial to the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular...
News-Medical.net
Investigators study symptom trajectories in nondialysis-dependent CKD patients
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in CJASN, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
targetedonc.com
LIGHTHOUSE Study Further Confirms Benefit of Melphalan Flufenamide in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Despite the small number of patients enrolled, the confirmatory phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study of melphalan flufenamide in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma demonstrates promising safety and efficacy. Data from the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT04649060) confirms the clinical benefit of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R)...
