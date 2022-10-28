ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale

Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
UTICA, IN
FOX59

Headstone for 5-year-old boy found in suitcase now bears his name

SALEM, Ind. – His final resting place is nameless no more. This week, Indiana State Police announced they’d solved a months-long mystery regarding the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County. And while the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan remains under investigation, his headstone finally has a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting

The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
salemleader.com

Historical Society meeting

Washington County Historical Society, Inc. will hold a membership meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at The Depot Railroad Museum, 206 S. College Ave. in Salem. The meeting shall be a general business meeting, including committee reports, membership report, financial report, President’s statement to the member- ship and the election of two directors.**
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Burn ban still in place

Local firefighters want to remind residents to not get into a false security by the recent rain showers. The county will need to receive substantial soaking rains before the burn ban will be lifted. The Salem Leader and The Salem Democrat, along with salemleader.com will keep the county informed on any changes. This photo is the remains of a trailer fire that Pierce Polk VFD fought just last week.
SALEM, IN
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
foodanddine.com

You will find Wacky Nachos at 2602 Charlestown Road in New Albany

Not WAKY, wacky—as in Wacky Nachos and Ice Treats, a New Albany start-up located at 2602 Charlestown Road in space recently vacated by Legends Cafe. Wacky Nachos was the topic of a profile by Libby Cunningham in the Jeffersonville News and Tribune, featuring the restaurant’s owner Charles Hurt, also the creator of Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy.
NEW ALBANY, IN
salemleader.com

SCS takes precautions

The following is a note sent from Salem Community Schools Friday afternoon to families within the school corporation;. Salem Families, All three SCS buildings were on lockdown for short time earlier this afternoon for safety measures due to a possible threat. We did confirm that there was absolutely no threat to any of our students or staff. We at Salem Schools always err on the side of safety for our students. Thank you, and have a great weekend.
SALEM, IN
WLKY.com

Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
HILLVIEW, KY
FOX59

Silver Alert for missing North Vernon man canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Zachary Henderson has been canceled after he was found safe. ——————————————————————————– NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 27-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning. The North Vernon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Zachary Henderson. He was last seen this morning […]
NORTH VERNON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue

Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
VERSAILLES, IN
wvih.com

Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom

A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
witzamfm.com

Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg

Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
HUNTINGBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy