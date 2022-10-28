Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana holds dedication ceremony for 'Field of Memories'
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A groundbreaking southern Indiana softball team now has a permanent tribute at a park in Floyds Knob. A ceremony took place on Thursday for the new B.P.W. Hoosiers Field of Memories at Letty Walker Park. The Hoosiers were a softball team that represented Floyd County...
Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale
Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
Headstone for 5-year-old boy found in suitcase now bears his name
SALEM, Ind. – His final resting place is nameless no more. This week, Indiana State Police announced they’d solved a months-long mystery regarding the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County. And while the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan remains under investigation, his headstone finally has a […]
wevv.com
French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting
The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
salemleader.com
Historical Society meeting
Washington County Historical Society, Inc. will hold a membership meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at The Depot Railroad Museum, 206 S. College Ave. in Salem. The meeting shall be a general business meeting, including committee reports, membership report, financial report, President’s statement to the member- ship and the election of two directors.**
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
WLKY.com
Rest in peace: Name of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase added to Indiana headstone
SALEM, Ind. — When Cairo Jordan was found dead in southern Indiana woods several months ago, his identity was unknown. The rural Washington County community wanted to honor his memory, so they had him buried in a local cemetery and erected a headstone. Now that his identity was revealed...
salemleader.com
Burn ban still in place
Local firefighters want to remind residents to not get into a false security by the recent rain showers. The county will need to receive substantial soaking rains before the burn ban will be lifted. The Salem Leader and The Salem Democrat, along with salemleader.com will keep the county informed on any changes. This photo is the remains of a trailer fire that Pierce Polk VFD fought just last week.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
foodanddine.com
You will find Wacky Nachos at 2602 Charlestown Road in New Albany
Not WAKY, wacky—as in Wacky Nachos and Ice Treats, a New Albany start-up located at 2602 Charlestown Road in space recently vacated by Legends Cafe. Wacky Nachos was the topic of a profile by Libby Cunningham in the Jeffersonville News and Tribune, featuring the restaurant’s owner Charles Hurt, also the creator of Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy.
salemleader.com
SCS takes precautions
The following is a note sent from Salem Community Schools Friday afternoon to families within the school corporation;. Salem Families, All three SCS buildings were on lockdown for short time earlier this afternoon for safety measures due to a possible threat. We did confirm that there was absolutely no threat to any of our students or staff. We at Salem Schools always err on the side of safety for our students. Thank you, and have a great weekend.
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
WLKY.com
Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
Silver Alert for missing North Vernon man canceled
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Zachary Henderson has been canceled after he was found safe. ——————————————————————————– NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 27-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning. The North Vernon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Zachary Henderson. He was last seen this morning […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue
Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
wvih.com
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
witzamfm.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
