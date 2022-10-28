The following is a note sent from Salem Community Schools Friday afternoon to families within the school corporation;. Salem Families, All three SCS buildings were on lockdown for short time earlier this afternoon for safety measures due to a possible threat. We did confirm that there was absolutely no threat to any of our students or staff. We at Salem Schools always err on the side of safety for our students. Thank you, and have a great weekend.

SALEM, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO