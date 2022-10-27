Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined by Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Superintendent Javier Montañez, and students and staff at Providence’s Hope High School in front its auditorium to highlight historic investments in 21st century school facilities statewide. Officials underscored the positive impact of the 2018 $250 million statewide school construction bond and the importance of continued investments; released the School Building Authority’s (SBA) “Rhode to Excellence” report which details progress made in modernizing and upgrading Providence Public Schools; and announced that the State will launch a Request for Proposal for the next statewide facility condition assessment.

