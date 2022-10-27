Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

Read full article on original website
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Leaders highlight historic investments in 21st Century Schools Statewide
Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined by Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Superintendent Javier Montañez, and students and staff at Providence’s Hope High School in front its auditorium to highlight historic investments in 21st century school facilities statewide. Officials underscored the positive impact of the 2018 $250 million statewide school construction bond and the importance of continued investments; released the School Building Authority’s (SBA) “Rhode to Excellence” report which details progress made in modernizing and upgrading Providence Public Schools; and announced that the State will launch a Request for Proposal for the next statewide facility condition assessment.
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
Tiny house joins tents for homeless at State House again. Where are those 274 new beds?
Housing advocates were back at the RI State House where rows of tents have appeared again this year, set up along both edges of the Smith Street courtyard entrance. The group has a new feature. A Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house”, which was in the process of being set up yesterday.
Homeless advocates call on McKee to build deployable shelters in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Homeless advocates are calling on Gov. Dan McKee to find a place to build deployable shelters in Rhode Island. On Monday, advocates built a deployable shelter in front of the State House on Smith Street. In June, McKee signed the state budget, which allocated $20...
Metro Roundup: Aide to RI Speaker resigns following investigation
Top aide to RI Speaker of the House resigns following investigation. A top aide to House Speaker K. Joe Shekarchi, D-Warwick, Senior Deputy Chief of Staff John Conti, resigned Thursday in response to news that he was involved in an illegal marijuana business with ties to the mob. A WPRI-12...
Rhode Island Ballot Questions: What you need to know
Rhode Islanders can vote on three statewide ballot measures in the general election, along with any local referendums.
HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment Period begins on Nov. 1
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced that tomorrow is the first day of Open Enrollment for Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace, HealthSource RI (HSRI). From November 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023, individuals can enroll, change or renew their health coverage at HealthSourceRI.com/OE or 1-855-840-HSRI (1-855-840-4774). To...
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability￼
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced today that the State has committed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support individuals and households experiencing housing insecurity across the state. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot...
Operation Holiday Cheer supports RI military members
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Several local community organizations took part in the 20th annual Operation Holiday Cheer event on Sunday. Volunteers from around Southern New England spent the day putting together care packages for Rhode Island military service members currently serving outside of the state. “They know that we’re thinking about them and we are […]
Energy Rates Increasing In State And Region
Natural gas rates are increasing in Rhode Island. The Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a request from Rhode Island Energy which will see the annual bill for a typical customer rise by 89 dollars. Rhode Island Energy originally asked for a 15-percent increase, but that got worked down to...
Utility rate hikes taking effect for Southern New Englanders
Customers will begin to see an average rate hike of about 9.6%, which is about $89 annually
Operation Holiday Cheer surpasses goal of 350 care packages for service members
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of volunteers came together on Sunday morning to assemble 400 care packages for Rhode Island service members who will spend the holidays away from home. Organizers had a goal of 350 packages for the 20th anniversary of Operation Holiday Cheer. The Lieutenant Governor's Office...
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
State investing $9.5M to help with housing insecurity
The federal funding will be used to expand legal services available to low-income tenants, according to Gov. Dan McKee's office.
GoLocalProv Endorsement: Second Congressional District
The race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat pits state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, the Democrat, against former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican. While the two candidates are starkly different, the outcome of this race will probably have no role in which party will run the U.S....
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
Gas prices rise rapidly, pass national average in RI, Mass.
Gasoline is averaging $3.80 per gallon in Rhode Island and $3.77 per gallon in Massachusetts.
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
