Study of knowledge, attitude and practice regarding patient education in hypertension among community pharmacists in China

Probing key informants’ views of health equity within the World Health Organization’s Urban HEART initiative
To date, no studies have assessed how those involved in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) work understand the concept of health equity. To fill the gap, this research poses the question, “how do Urban Health Equity Assessment and Response Tool (Urban HEART) key informants understand the concept of health equity?”, with Urban HEART being selected given the focus on health equity. To answer this question, this study undertakes synchronous electronic interviews with key informants to assess how they understand health equity within the context of Urban HEART. Key findings demonstrate that: (i) equity is seen as a core value and inequities were understood to be avoidable, systematic, unnecessary, and unfair; (ii) there was a questionable acceptance of need to act, given that political sensitivity arose around acknowledging inequities as “unnecessary”; (iii) despite this broader understanding of the key aspects of health inequity, the concept of health equity was seen as vague; (iv) the recognized vagueness inherent in the concept of health equity may be due to various factors including country differences; (v) how the terms “health inequity” and “health inequality” were used varied drastically; and (vi) when speaking about equity, a wide range of aspects emerged. Moving forward, it would be important to establish a shared understanding across key terms and seek clarification, prior to any global health initiatives, whether explicitly focused on health equity or not.
SIRPα antibody combined with oncolytic virus OH2 protects against tumours by activating innate immunity and reprogramming the tumour immune microenvironment
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 376 (2022) Cite this article. The combination of oncolytic viruses (OVs) with immune checkpoint blockades is a research hotspot and has shown good efficacy. Here, we present the first attempt to combine oncolytic herpes simplex virus 2 (OH2) with an anti-SIRPα antibody as an antitumour treatment. Our results provide unique insight into the combination of innate immunity with OV.
An electronic pillbox intervention designed to improve medication safety during care transitions: challenges and lessons learned regarding implementation and evaluation
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1304 (2022) Cite this article. Adverse drug events are common during transitions of care. As part of the Smart Pillbox study, a cluster-randomized controlled trial of an electronic pillbox designed to reduce medication discrepancies and improve medication adherence after hospital discharge, we explored barriers to successful implementation and evaluation of this intervention.
Ganciclovir-induced mutations are present in a diverse spectrum of post-transplant malignancies
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 124 (2022) Cite this article. Ganciclovir (GCV) is widely used in solid organ and haematopoietic stem cell transplant patients for prophylaxis and treatment of cytomegalovirus. It has long been considered a mutagen and carcinogen. However, the contribution of GCV to cancer incidence and other factors that influence its mutagenicity remains unknown.
Needs and preferences of women with prior severe preeclampsia regarding app-based cardiovascular health promotion
Lili L. Kókai ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1960-39391,9, Marte F. van der Bijl ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1649-28821,. Martin S. Hagger ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2685-15462,3,. Diarmaid T. Ó Ceallaigh ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5228-67394,5,. Kirsten I.M. Rohde ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0222-74744,6,. Hans van Kippersluis ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3297-50594,5,. Alex Burdorf ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3129-28621,. Johannes J. Duvekot ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3191-93627,. Jeanine E. Roeters van Lennep ORCID:...
Validation of a new scoring approach of a child dietary questionnaire for use in early childhood among low-income, Latino populations
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 125 (2022) Cite this article. Measuring diet quality in early childhood requires time-intensive and costly measurements (e.g., 24-hour diet recall) that are especially burdensome for low-income, minority populations. This study aimed to validate a new method for calculating overall diet quality among low-income, Latino preschoolers.
