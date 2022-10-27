Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Could the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated for school children in Illinois?
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Will COVID-19 vaccines be required to go to school?. It’s one question that has been brought up to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said he plans to let lawmakers decide. “Honestly it’s a little bit of smoke and mirrors on Governor Pritzker’s part, because he...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
A look at the Illinois races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
‘Baby Noah’ could have been saved under Illinois’ Safe Haven law
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 years since the body of a newborn baby boy the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office named “Baby Noah” was found on a conveyor belt at a Roscoe recycling center. It’s been 21 years since the law that could have saved the child’s life was passed in Illinois. The law allows newborns […]
Illinois quick hits: FAA investigating plane crash landing; map reveals where rabid bats are found
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a crash landing involving an Illinois plane. The plane, which departed from Taylorville on Sunday, made an emergency crash landing on an Evansville, Indiana, golf course. Officials said two adults and two children were on the plane. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
959theriver.com
Illinois Supreme Court Consolidates Individual Lawsuits Filed by 58 State’s Attorneys Challenging SAFE-T Act
State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that 58 individual lawsuits filed by State’s Attorneys throughout Illinois challenging Public Act 101-652 (titled the “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act”) have been consolidated in the Circuit Court of Kankakee County. Democratic State’s Attorneys Glasgow and James Rowe filed the first two lawsuits on September 16 in Will and Kankakee Counties, respectively.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
khqa.com
Chronic wasting disease check stations open to Illinois hunters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters heading out for firearm deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected need to know that deer check stations will be open again this year. CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. The...
KDRV
New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
Herald & Review
After a tumultuous first term, Pritzker spends big, plays it safe in reelection bid
CHICAGO — In late August, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, billionaire scion of one of America’s wealthiest families, sat at a folding table at City Hall in Christopher, a town of fewer than 3,000 people 300 miles south of his Gold Coast mansion. The first term Democratic governor was meeting...
KRMG
Illinois school board fires teacher recorded using racial slur
Illinois school board fires teacher recorded using racial slur The teacher got into a verbal confrontation with a student at Kankakee High School on Oct. 20. (NCD)
Illinois Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID to Fly on Planes
Illinois residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has the REAL ID emblem, a gold star, as seen in the picture below:. This is needed in order to fly commercially starting on May 3, 2023. You also won't be able to go to a military base, Federal building, or any other place where a Federal ID is required, unless your Driver's license has this gold star. Otherwise, you will have to carry a valid U.S. passport.
Illinois, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
We love our dogs. Sid & Sarge are great dogs. But I'll be honest...your dog isn't my favorite. I have to warm up to new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to make fun of me when they see I'm skittish around new dogs.
