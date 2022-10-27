ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death

Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FAA investigating plane crash landing; map reveals where rabid bats are found

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a crash landing involving an Illinois plane. The plane, which departed from Taylorville on Sunday, made an emergency crash landing on an Evansville, Indiana, golf course. Officials said two adults and two children were on the plane. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
US105

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Illinois Supreme Court Consolidates Individual Lawsuits Filed by 58 State’s Attorneys Challenging SAFE-T Act

State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that 58 individual lawsuits filed by State’s Attorneys throughout Illinois challenging Public Act 101-652 (titled the “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act”) have been consolidated in the Circuit Court of Kankakee County. Democratic State’s Attorneys Glasgow and James Rowe filed the first two lawsuits on September 16 in Will and Kankakee Counties, respectively.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers

PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Chronic wasting disease check stations open to Illinois hunters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters heading out for firearm deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected need to know that deer check stations will be open again this year. CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
Mark Hake

Illinois Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID to Fly on Planes

Illinois residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has the REAL ID emblem, a gold star, as seen in the picture below:. This is needed in order to fly commercially starting on May 3, 2023. You also won't be able to go to a military base, Federal building, or any other place where a Federal ID is required, unless your Driver's license has this gold star. Otherwise, you will have to carry a valid U.S. passport.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy