GAME 18 (First Round of Big West Men's Soccer Championships) Where: Northridge, Calif. HOW WE GOT HERE AND HISTORY AT BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS. The Aggies come into the Big West Men's Soccer Championship as the No. 5 seed after securing a 2-1 victory Saturday during the season finale against rival Sacramento State. This marks the 11th consecutive Big West Conference Tournament appearance for UC Davis Men's Soccer. In the one regular season matchup between the Matadors and Aggies on Oct. 8, UC Davis took the road victory 1-0 with help from a Ryan Dieter game-winning goal.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO