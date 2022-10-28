ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavisaggies.com

Turner’s 17 points lift Aggies to exhibition win

DAVIS, Calif. – Junior Evanne Turner finished with a team-high 17 points, helping lift the host Aggies to a 76-51 exhibition victory over visiting San Francisco State on Tuesday night at the University Credit Union Center on campus. The match-up was the lone tune-up for the 2022-23 regular season...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Men's Soccer opens up Big West Championships with CSUN Matadors in first round

GAME 18 (First Round of Big West Men's Soccer Championships) Where: Northridge, Calif. HOW WE GOT HERE AND HISTORY AT BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS. The Aggies come into the Big West Men's Soccer Championship as the No. 5 seed after securing a 2-1 victory Saturday during the season finale against rival Sacramento State. This marks the 11th consecutive Big West Conference Tournament appearance for UC Davis Men's Soccer. In the one regular season matchup between the Matadors and Aggies on Oct. 8, UC Davis took the road victory 1-0 with help from a Ryan Dieter game-winning goal.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Exhibition with the Gators tips-off 2022-23 season

DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis women's basketball team hits the hardwood for the first time in 2022-23 on Tuesday night at 6 p.m., welcoming in San Francisco State to the University Credit Union Center for an exhibition contest to tip-off the season. Admission is free to the contest.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy