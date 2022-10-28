ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday after strong consumer spending data pointed to persistent underlying inflation pressure, cooling bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could flag a slowdown in its aggressive interest rate hikes. Against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, the greenback was 0.44% higher at 148.08,...
NASDAQ

UniCredit Lifts FY22 Net Interest Income View, Backs FY23 Forecast; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the morning trading in Italy after the lender updated its fiscal 2022 forecast for net interest income excluding Russia. The company also maintained its forecast for fiscal 2023. In a statement, the company announced the financial...
The Associated Press

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
NASDAQ

European Shares Seen Tad Higher As Investors Brace For Fed Meet

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after a broad-based rally on hopes for a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday. Asian markets traded broadly higher as optimism over corporate earnings offset weak China data...
CBS DFW

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have slumped during the second half of 2022, with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
NASDAQ

Australian shares rise on financials boost ahead of cenbank decision

Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest interest rate hike by the central bank this week despite the highest inflation in three decades. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest...
AFP

Recession fears stalk Europe despite surprise German growth

Germany's economy unexpectedly grew in the third quarter, official data showed Friday, but slowing growth in France and Spain added to fears that high inflation and an energy crisis will tip the region into recession. Adding to the country's woes, Destatis on Friday said Germany's annual inflation rate had climbed again to hit 10.4 percent in October, beating September's high of 10 percent.
CNBC

Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes

Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
NASDAQ

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
CNBC

Euro zone inflation hits record high of 10.7% as growth slows sharply

Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
CNBC

Dollar climbs ahead of busy week for central banks

The dollar advanced on Monday, regaining some ground lost earlier in the month, at the start of a week packed with data releases and central bank rate setting meetings, including by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve. Euro zone flash inflation and GDP numbers and details of the...
US News and World Report

UK's FTSE 100 Edges Higher, Set for Monthly Gains

(Reuters) -UK's FTSE 100 inched higher on Monday, set to rise for the month as some investor nerves were soothed over reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could extend a freeze on British foreign aid, helping offset a fall in oil stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% by...
TheConversationCanada

The Bank of Canada just hiked interest rates for the sixth time — is it too late?

Following closely on the heels of the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve Board, the Bank of Canada has raised its target interest rate by 50 basis points. This is its sixth interest rate hike this year. Central banks around the world have been trying to tame inflation, which has been running hot — at close to a double-digit rate — in the past year. Canada’s inflation hit a three-decade high in March 2022. While reactions about the interest rate increase have been mixed, as an economist, I argue that the timing of the central bank interest hikes have been...

