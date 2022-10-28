Read full article on original website
Related
Interest rates unlikely to rise above 5%, says Bank of England official
Interest rates set by the Bank of England are unlikely to rise above 5% as markets previously expected, a senior official has suggested, saying the hit to the economy from such a steep increase would be damaging. One of the Bank’s deputy governors, Ben Broadbent, said the rise in rates...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday after strong consumer spending data pointed to persistent underlying inflation pressure, cooling bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could flag a slowdown in its aggressive interest rate hikes. Against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, the greenback was 0.44% higher at 148.08,...
NASDAQ
UniCredit Lifts FY22 Net Interest Income View, Backs FY23 Forecast; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the morning trading in Italy after the lender updated its fiscal 2022 forecast for net interest income excluding Russia. The company also maintained its forecast for fiscal 2023. In a statement, the company announced the financial...
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
NASDAQ
European Shares Seen Tad Higher As Investors Brace For Fed Meet
(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after a broad-based rally on hopes for a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday. Asian markets traded broadly higher as optimism over corporate earnings offset weak China data...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have slumped during the second half of 2022, with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
Australian shares rise on financials boost ahead of cenbank decision
Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest interest rate hike by the central bank this week despite the highest inflation in three decades. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest...
Inflation will be stickier for longer and double what consensus views predict in 2 years, Deutsche Bank says
Don't expect scorching inflation to abate in the near term, Deutsche Bank says. Using history as a guide, the bank says inflation will likely stay above the consensus target beyond two years. Inflation falling below 3% in the next two years would put the US in the 25th percentile of...
Recession fears stalk Europe despite surprise German growth
Germany's economy unexpectedly grew in the third quarter, official data showed Friday, but slowing growth in France and Spain added to fears that high inflation and an energy crisis will tip the region into recession. Adding to the country's woes, Destatis on Friday said Germany's annual inflation rate had climbed again to hit 10.4 percent in October, beating September's high of 10 percent.
CNBC
Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes
Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
CNBC
European markets cautious as euro zone inflation and GDP data paints bleak picture
European markets were flat on Monday as investors digested two big economic data releases out of the euro zone. The uncertain trade came after a shaky end to last week as investors digested the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points. Euro zone GDP...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
CNBC
Euro zone inflation hits record high of 10.7% as growth slows sharply
Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
CNBC
Dollar climbs ahead of busy week for central banks
The dollar advanced on Monday, regaining some ground lost earlier in the month, at the start of a week packed with data releases and central bank rate setting meetings, including by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve. Euro zone flash inflation and GDP numbers and details of the...
Eurozone inflation hits record high of 10.7%; UK mortgage approvals, credit card borrowing fall – business live
Inflation jumps because of higher energy and food costs but eurozone avoids recession with 0.2% GDP growth in third quarter; wheat prices soar on world markets
US News and World Report
UK's FTSE 100 Edges Higher, Set for Monthly Gains
(Reuters) -UK's FTSE 100 inched higher on Monday, set to rise for the month as some investor nerves were soothed over reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could extend a freeze on British foreign aid, helping offset a fall in oil stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% by...
The Bank of Canada just hiked interest rates for the sixth time — is it too late?
Following closely on the heels of the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve Board, the Bank of Canada has raised its target interest rate by 50 basis points. This is its sixth interest rate hike this year. Central banks around the world have been trying to tame inflation, which has been running hot — at close to a double-digit rate — in the past year. Canada’s inflation hit a three-decade high in March 2022. While reactions about the interest rate increase have been mixed, as an economist, I argue that the timing of the central bank interest hikes have been...
Comments / 0