Bridgeport, CT

High School Football PRO

Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Martinsburg High School football team will have a game with Fort Hill High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.
MARTINSBURG, WV
DC News Now

Game of the Week: Damascus 33, Seneca Valley 20

DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — Our game of the week took us to Damascus, Maryland as the Swarming Hornets hosted the Seneca Valley is one of the biggest games in Montgomery County. Coming into the game, Damascus had a four-game winning streak and a 7-1 record, while Seneca Valley was 6-2 on the year […]
DAMASCUS, MD
Inside Nova

Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night

Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
ALDIE, VA
connect-bridgeport.com

VIDEO: Six-String Outlaws Perform at BHS Homecoming Assembly

The Six String Outlaws performed Tyler Childers' "All Your'n" at the Bridgeport High School gymnasium Thurs., October 20. The musical performance was part of scheduled events for the BHS Homecominig Assembly. Featured are Dylan Hinzman, Mitchell Honaker, Deandre Shriver, and Ellie Hart. See a snippet of the performance in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

City Beautification Crew's Beautiful Deed Provides a Much-Needed Bit of Relief to Bridgeport Couple

Apparently, the City of Bridgeport’s two-person beautification crew is not just limited to beautifying the city. It seems the crew is also able to produce beautiful deeds. For anyone that does not believe that to be the case, just check with Bridgeport residents Shawn and Mary Knapp. Shawn Knapp, and by extension Mary – a 1989 BHS graduate, were the recipients of a beautiful and kind deed that took a mountain of stress off the family’s back.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Popular Vote Winner Named in ABB Scarecrow Contest

For the third consecutive year, Hearing Solutions Services has won the ABB Scarecrow Contest popular vote. The annual poll on Connect-Bridgeport records 3,368 votes for the Demogorgon likeness from “Stranger Things.”. Hearing Solutions will be awarded the traveling plaque to showcase its 2022 bragging rights. That presentation will take...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
syncopatedtimes.com

Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86

When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
FREDERICK, MD
theriver953.com

“Doc” Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County

Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

