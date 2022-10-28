Read full article on original website
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Volleyball Team Closes Out Regular Season in Strong Fashion; Indians No. 1 Seed for Sectional
A lot of moving parts are required to put together a successful volleyball team. There needs to be talent of course but leadership, short-term memory, understanding of one’s role and the ability to navigate through the many momentum swings that come in a sport that by nature is often a series of runs between two teams.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Rotary Adds Another Title to City Collection as it Captures 2022 Putt Putt for Polio Championship
Bridgeport Rotary Won the 2022 Putt Putt for Polio at the VA miniature golf course in Clarksburg recently by four shots over second place. Clarksburg Rotary and are now the proud owner again of the traveling trophy named Herman the Hacker. Four rotary clubs competed in the event and those...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Inside Nova
Oct. 28 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield earn victories
UNITY REED 25, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 20: Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and DaShaun Gibson and Amare Campbell each scored two touchdowns in the Lions’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Moore finished the game 19 of 25 for 259 yards and no interceptions. Campbell ran 17 times...
Game of the Week: Damascus 33, Seneca Valley 20
DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — Our game of the week took us to Damascus, Maryland as the Swarming Hornets hosted the Seneca Valley is one of the biggest games in Montgomery County. Coming into the game, Damascus had a four-game winning streak and a 7-1 record, while Seneca Valley was 6-2 on the year […]
Andrew Soffe’s 26-yard field goal in double overtime lifts Waynesboro to win against East Pennsboro
Andrew Soffe’s 26-yard field goal lifted Waynesboro to a 13-10 double overtime win Friday against East Pennsboro. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
testudotimes.com
Multiple Terps make debut in Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout exhibition win over Frostburg State
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said at Thursday’s practice that the Terps are not married to any performance in an exhibition game. But Frese did get to know her team a little bit in their first outing. With a plethora of new faces on the roster...
Inside Nova
Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night
Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
connect-bridgeport.com
VIDEO: Six-String Outlaws Perform at BHS Homecoming Assembly
The Six String Outlaws performed Tyler Childers' "All Your'n" at the Bridgeport High School gymnasium Thurs., October 20. The musical performance was part of scheduled events for the BHS Homecominig Assembly. Featured are Dylan Hinzman, Mitchell Honaker, Deandre Shriver, and Ellie Hart. See a snippet of the performance in the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Trio from Bridgeport, including Pair of BHS Students, Nominated to Service Academies by Rep. McKinley
Rep. David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.) has nominated seven students from the First District of West Virginia to the United States Service Academies. Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment. “Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport, Several Other Communities throughout Harrison County Scheduled Trick or Treat Times Listed
Trick or Treat will be in full swing in Bridgeport and other communities in Harrison County. Here are the handful of communities with public information provided for their times for youngsters to gather candy. Bridgeport will be tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Clarksburg will be tonight from 6...
connect-bridgeport.com
City Beautification Crew's Beautiful Deed Provides a Much-Needed Bit of Relief to Bridgeport Couple
Apparently, the City of Bridgeport’s two-person beautification crew is not just limited to beautifying the city. It seems the crew is also able to produce beautiful deeds. For anyone that does not believe that to be the case, just check with Bridgeport residents Shawn and Mary Knapp. Shawn Knapp, and by extension Mary – a 1989 BHS graduate, were the recipients of a beautiful and kind deed that took a mountain of stress off the family’s back.
connect-bridgeport.com
Popular Vote Winner Named in ABB Scarecrow Contest
For the third consecutive year, Hearing Solutions Services has won the ABB Scarecrow Contest popular vote. The annual poll on Connect-Bridgeport records 3,368 votes for the Demogorgon likeness from “Stranger Things.”. Hearing Solutions will be awarded the traveling plaque to showcase its 2022 bragging rights. That presentation will take...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport, Harrison County Receives Over $100,000 in JAG Funds to Aid Law Enforcement Endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Advertisement Sign for Helmick's Market and a Route 19 Restaurant Doing 1940s' Business
Who remembers Helmick's Market located on Philadelphia Avenue just past the intersection with Johnson Avenue? It was a community mainstay for decades and this photo is believed to be mid- to late 1980s, which is about the time it ceased operations. Today, the building is home to another well-known business in Greer Law Offices.
syncopatedtimes.com
Pioneering Record Collector Joe Bussard has Died at 86
When you think of the early collectors of 78 rpm records, the guys driving into Appalachia or knocking on doors in rural Mississippi to find long-lost country blues titles, Joe Bussard, who died at age 86 on September 26th, is one of the people you may picture. He lived his life in Frederick, Maryland, and unlike a few other notable collectors from the Northeast, he had a Southern accent and manner that set people at ease.
theriver953.com
“Doc” Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County
Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Assists on Harrison County Rescue of Man Trapped for Hours at Top of 140-Foot Boom Lift
According to a report from WDTV, a man was trapped and then later rescued from atop of a 140-foot boom lift on Radio Park Drive in Harrison County on Friday. He was rescued after four hours. The Bridgeport Fire Department, according to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page,...
