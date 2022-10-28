ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New yoga practice invades Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Affidavit provides new details on police shooting of Peoria man

A search warrant filed two days after the police shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond provides new details on the hours before his death. On Oct. 5, Illinois State Police filed for approval to search Richmond's 2014 silver Chevrolet Impala. According to the affidavit, Peoria Police received a 911 call...
PEORIA, IL
bradleyscout.com

Police Reports: October 28, 2022

At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Elmwood Hall, a former Bradley student made disturbing comments to a current student. The suspect drove their car up to the victim and said “Guess what bitch, I’m not a student anymore so I’m going to ruin your life.” A different former student also messaged the victim and said they were a “tit for tat.” All parties were advised to stay away from each other. The current student was provided with appropriate counseling.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Crash causes several road closures in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A traffic crash has closed off several roads in Warrensburg. Kennedy Road between Shelton Road and Hackney Road are closed. Park Road from West Street to Lincoln Memorial Parkway are also closed. The Macon County Emergency Management Agency are urging people to avoid the area and...
WARRENSBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
HUDSON, IL
25newsnow.com

One local church looking to make impact in community

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Republican candidate for 92nd district provides info on campaign

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of two candidates for the 92nd district seat held a campaign event at Peoria Charter Coach Saturday, in the race for incumbent Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s seat. Former candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan was also in attendance to rally support at the event...
PEORIA, IL
1440 WROK

After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom

At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury

An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
FAIRBURY, IL
25newsnow.com

Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy