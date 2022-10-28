Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailyegyptian.com
Dawgs defeat Braves after a rough stretch of play, get one back in the win column
Southern Illinois managed to get the win over Bradley in a competitive four-set at Peoria, Illinois, on Friday, October 28. The Salukis had lost their last two in conference play, but now they stand at 8-4 in conference after the victory. The first set was arguably the most competitive. The...
muddyriversports.com
Bombers outlast Raiders in Class 4A opening-round playoff game, earn another shot at redemption
MACOMB, Ill. — Macomb football coach Tanner Horrell could only shake his head Saturday night. “That’s a pretty good 5-4 team, huh?” Horrell asked, referring to a Quincy Notre Dame team that gave his undefeated Bombers all could they handle before coming away with a 28-14 victory over the Raiders in an opening-round Class 4A playoff game.
Lutheran Crusaders advance past round one with win over Annawan-Wethersfield
KEWANEE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders traveled to Kewanee Saturday afternoon to take on the Titans for a first-round playoff game in class 1A. Lutheran won convincingly, 35-19. For highlights watch the media player above.
Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Oct. 28, 2022, Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
25newsnow.com
New yoga practice invades Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
wcbu.org
Affidavit provides new details on police shooting of Peoria man
A search warrant filed two days after the police shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond provides new details on the hours before his death. On Oct. 5, Illinois State Police filed for approval to search Richmond's 2014 silver Chevrolet Impala. According to the affidavit, Peoria Police received a 911 call...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: October 28, 2022
At 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Elmwood Hall, a former Bradley student made disturbing comments to a current student. The suspect drove their car up to the victim and said “Guess what bitch, I’m not a student anymore so I’m going to ruin your life.” A different former student also messaged the victim and said they were a “tit for tat.” All parties were advised to stay away from each other. The current student was provided with appropriate counseling.
WAND TV
Crash causes several road closures in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A traffic crash has closed off several roads in Warrensburg. Kennedy Road between Shelton Road and Hackney Road are closed. Park Road from West Street to Lincoln Memorial Parkway are also closed. The Macon County Emergency Management Agency are urging people to avoid the area and...
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
25newsnow.com
Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
25newsnow.com
Republican candidate for 92nd district provides info on campaign
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of two candidates for the 92nd district seat held a campaign event at Peoria Charter Coach Saturday, in the race for incumbent Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s seat. Former candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan was also in attendance to rally support at the event...
After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom
At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
Central Illinois Proud
Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
WSPY NEWS
Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury
An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
Comments / 0