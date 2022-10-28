ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Flagg Creek Golf Course scores with record profit-sharing

Moments before teeing off with three friends, Maria Garino, of Willowbrook, said she wasn’t surprised Flagg Creek Golf Course posted its best year ever in terms of revenue. “They have the best employees around. They have no ego. They come here, they do the job they’re asked to do and are perfectly happy to do it,” Garino said before teeing off on Oct. 14.
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
WCIA

1 injured following crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
OAKWOOD, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
PEORIA, IL
WGN News

50 years since Illinois Central Train: A survivor shares her story

CHICAGO — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the deadliest train crash in Chicago’s history.  Forty five people were killed in the Illinois Central Train crash on October 30, 1972. Louise Lawarre was among more than 300 injured. At the time, she was headed to work. “I got on my train with my book. I […]
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Barn Raising in rural Arthur

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s a good old-fashioned barn raising with a modern touch. Work is underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. Originally built in 1879 the barn was dismantled this past Spring. The wood from...
ARTHUR, IL
WAND TV

Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
DECATUR, IL
fox32chicago.com

On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment

CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5

Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors

Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
URBANA, IL

