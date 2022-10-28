Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown leads nation, continues record-breaking pace for Illinois through Week 9
Chase Brown continues to lead the nation in rushing. The star RB for Illinois now has 1,208 rushing yards after collecting 149 more against Nebraska in Week 9. In addition to his total yardage, Brown has 36 runs of 10+ yards, the most in the nation for a Power 5 player. Brown also leads the Power 5 in yards after contact with 707 such yards.
muddyriversports.com
Bombers outlast Raiders in Class 4A opening-round playoff game, earn another shot at redemption
MACOMB, Ill. — Macomb football coach Tanner Horrell could only shake his head Saturday night. “That’s a pretty good 5-4 team, huh?” Horrell asked, referring to a Quincy Notre Dame team that gave his undefeated Bombers all could they handle before coming away with a 28-14 victory over the Raiders in an opening-round Class 4A playoff game.
Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Oct. 28, 2022, Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Flagg Creek Golf Course scores with record profit-sharing
Moments before teeing off with three friends, Maria Garino, of Willowbrook, said she wasn’t surprised Flagg Creek Golf Course posted its best year ever in terms of revenue. “They have the best employees around. They have no ego. They come here, they do the job they’re asked to do and are perfectly happy to do it,” Garino said before teeing off on Oct. 14.
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
50 years since Illinois Central Train: A survivor shares her story
CHICAGO — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the deadliest train crash in Chicago’s history. Forty five people were killed in the Illinois Central Train crash on October 30, 1972. Louise Lawarre was among more than 300 injured. At the time, she was headed to work. “I got on my train with my book. I […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
KRMG
Illinois school board fires teacher recorded using racial slur
Illinois school board fires teacher recorded using racial slur The teacher got into a verbal confrontation with a student at Kankakee High School on Oct. 20. (NCD)
WAND TV
Barn Raising in rural Arthur
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s a good old-fashioned barn raising with a modern touch. Work is underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. Originally built in 1879 the barn was dismantled this past Spring. The wood from...
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
fox32chicago.com
On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment
CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors
Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
