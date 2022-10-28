ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pigskin Wrap: Catholic League teams power through first round of playoffs

The Todd Kuska Era at St. Rita is coming to a close. The retiring coach would prefer it would come two days after Thanksgiving, meaning the Mustangs would be playing in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game for a second straight season. The 12th-seeded Mustangs took the first step...
CHICAGO, IL
vcsuvikings.com

Viking Men defeat Northwestern in season opener

Five Vikings scored in double figures Friday night as the VCSU men's basketball team opened its season with a 91-83 victory over Northwestern College. Senior guard Tate Hebrink poured in a team-high 22 points to lead VCSU, which forced 16 turnovers that lead to 20 points. Hebrink scored 13 of...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

South suburban youth football league wins appeal after losing ranking due to records error

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Players in a youth football league went from being the number two team to being ineligible for the playoffs this weekend.A records error benched the players.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, the Midwest Hawks Youth Football organization of Country Club Hills won their appeal – and can now play. But there is a catch. On Friday night, the Midwest Hawks got in a quick unplanned practice. The 12-and-under youth team was dealt a big blow this week when they were told they couldn't play."Honestly, I was kind of disappointed because as you...
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Northwestern’s defensive lineman TD catch

It makes perfect sense that, in a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats, one team would require a defensive lineman to play offense in order to score a touchdown. In a Big Ten showdown featuring two of the most anemic offenses in the nation, Northwestern found a way...
EVANSTON, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month

Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Flagg Creek Golf Course scores with record profit-sharing

Moments before teeing off with three friends, Maria Garino, of Willowbrook, said she wasn’t surprised Flagg Creek Golf Course posted its best year ever in terms of revenue. “They have the best employees around. They have no ego. They come here, they do the job they’re asked to do and are perfectly happy to do it,” Garino said before teeing off on Oct. 14.
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Late-night NU basketball doesn’t sit well with some

Northwestern University officials assured residents Thursday that they would take steps to manage noise spilling into the neighborhoods from the school’s Foster-Walker complex. At the first fall meeting of the Northwestern-City Committee, NU officials responded to some residents’ complaints of noise from late-night games at the court by the...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago

If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire

JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
JOLIET, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun

Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing

CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
ILLINOIS STATE
airwaysmag.com

10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 people injured from overdoses at River North bar

CHICAGO — Chicago Fire responded to a call of multiple overdoses at Y Bar in the city’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to reports, there were multiple overdoses in the 200 block of West Ontario Street when a phone call was made to the police around 2:50 a.m. Two men were transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school

CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL

