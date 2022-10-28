ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like” chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly young adults, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. It remained unclear what led the...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE — Russia resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world in what U.S. President Joe Biden called a “really outrageous” act. Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, UKRAINE — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world "hunger games.”
Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, a surge of panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed...
Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that Biden will...
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

WASHINGTON — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems...
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water

KYIV, UKRAINE — A massive barrage of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Russia has...
Poland looks to SKorea to build nuclear power plant

WARSAW, POLAND — Poland's government said Monday that it has chosen South Korea as its partner for building its second planned nuclear power plant, a decision that comes days after it picked the U.S. and Westinghouse to build the first one. The central European country's plans to construct two...
Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk's Twitter

Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation. Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting. That torrent...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train

GENEVA — A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world's longest passenger train Saturday with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.
