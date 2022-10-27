Read full article on original website
70 and child-free | Q&A with Colorado seniors on life without having children
While having children has long been viewed as a mandatory mark of adulthood, today, more and more people are opting to live child-free lives in Colorado and nationwide. Colorado’s annual fertility rate — total live births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 — hovered at around 60 to 70 births since 1980, peaking at 70.8 births in 2006, according to state data. But the fertility rate has since plummeted, decreasing nearly every year and hitting 52.7 in 2021. Colorado’s birth rate — total live births per 1,000 population — has similarly fallen, going from 17.1 in 1980, to 14.9 in 2006, to 10.8 in 2021.
Federal infrastructure money to help alleviate PFAS, lead in Colorado water
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans exposed to drinking water tainted by lead from aging, corroded city pipes or so-called forever chemicals will see clean water faster thanks to a historic infusion of $500 million from the federal government. The money, largely from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is being funneled...
Colorado's rental assistance program to no longer accept applications
Colorado’s temporary short-term emergency rental assistance program will no longer accept applications after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15. The program has used almost all the federal funds received through acts of Congress, according to a press release. While applications for the program will cease in just two weeks, funding will continue to be payed to those who are already awarded. The review process will continue until all program funds are awarded and distributed. Residents in Denver, Larimer and Boulder counties can still apply for assistance from local jurisdictions.
Colorado leaders mourn passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
The news of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s death came as a shock to Colorado’s political community, which found itself in mourning on Sunday. McKean had attended a Republican rally in Loveland just on Saturday. In an outpouring of grief and disbelief, friends and colleagues paid tribute to...
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean has died
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, who turned 55 three days ago, died early Sunday at his home, according to a statement from the House GOP office. McKean was running for his fourth term in the House. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once...
Colorado custody evaluator suspended amid criticism of evaluation industry
The Colorado State Court Administrator’s Office has suspended a high-profile custody evaluator from continuing to receive court appointments following controversy over his parenting recommendations amid recent media scrutiny of the parenting evaluation industry. Jaime Watman, an official in the State Court Administrator’s Office, in a statement confirmed last week’s...
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year
Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
Early voting slows over Halloweekend, reaching 14% turnout 8 days before Election Day
With eight days left until Election Day, just over 14.1% of registered voters have returned their ballots for the November election, according to data released Monday from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, 537,735 ballots have been turned in. That means around 94,800 ballots were...
