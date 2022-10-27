Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022
A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
Inflation, water, energy are all big issues - but what rural Coloradans most want is to be heard
On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
New Ranking Reveals the Best Ski Resorts in Colorado
Prime skiing is nearly upon us, and depending on which pass you got, you probably already know which Colorado resorts you're going to hit. Still, since skiing isn't a cheap endeavor, it's good to learn the ins and outs of each resort so you can make the most of this season.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
2 Colorado towns ranked most beautiful to visit in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top "small town gems" to visit in the United States.
When Bears Go to Sleep, the Rest of Colorado’s Wildlife Wakes Up
Humans aren't the only Coloradans that have learned to be Bear Aware — the animals have too. A recent tweet from Ranger Tiffany McCauley, a park ranger at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Region, showcased an interesting Centennial State phenomenon that happens when bears go into hibernation. Let's...
Colorado snowpack skyrockets after recent storm, helping drier parts of state
After parts of Colorado got more than two feet of snow over the last couple of days, Colorado's statewide snowpack has skyrocketed to 180 percent of the to-date median, as of the start of October 28. This is up from the 120 percent of the to-date median snowpack as of...
Colorado ski resort to sell $39 lift tickets
Skiing and snowboarding can be expensive hobbies, but this year Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is offering a deal that will make lift tickets cheaper during certain times of the week. "Friday Afternoon Club is back!" the resort announced in a tweet. Beginning this week, lift tickets will only cost $39...
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Did You Know These Colorful Tree-Dwelling Ducks Live in Colorado?
Hundreds of different types of wildlife call Colorado home. From the tiniest insects to massive mammals, like moose and elk, the animals living within the Centennial State are as diverse as can possibly be. Although dozens of different kinds of ducks can be found in Colorado, one species stands out...
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Don't leave Halloween pumpkins out for wildlife consumption
Oct. 29—The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state's conservation, outdoor recreation and wildlife management agency, is reminding residents it's illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, and asks for proper disposal of Halloween pumpkins instead of leaving them for animals. "We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat," CPW Wildlife Pathologist Karen Fox said in a news release. "Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form." ...
Cheers! Study Says This is the Most Popular Tequila Brand in Colorado
Like most Coloradans, I enjoy the occasional alcoholic beverage; however, I don't like the taste of liquor. If you find me enjoying tequila, it will be in the form of a giant frozen margarita with a beer in it (check out my favorite places to get one in Fort Collins here).
Comments / 1