Colorado State

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Colorado ski resort to sell $39 lift tickets

Skiing and snowboarding can be expensive hobbies, but this year Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is offering a deal that will make lift tickets cheaper during certain times of the week. "Friday Afternoon Club is back!" the resort announced in a tweet. Beginning this week, lift tickets will only cost $39...
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Don't leave Halloween pumpkins out for wildlife consumption

Oct. 29—The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state's conservation, outdoor recreation and wildlife management agency, is reminding residents it's illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, and asks for proper disposal of Halloween pumpkins instead of leaving them for animals. "We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat," CPW Wildlife Pathologist Karen Fox said in a news release. "Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form." ...
