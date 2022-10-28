ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

chimesnewspaper.com

Volleyball subdues the Sharks

Biola’s women’s volleyball team continued their road trip at Hawaii Pacific, winning three sets to none. Senior outside hitter Madison Beebe led Biola’s offense with eight kills en route to a sweep over the Sharks. EFFICIENT OFFENSIVE ATTACK. The first set reached a 7-7 stalemate midway through...
LA MIRADA, CA
chimesnewspaper.com

Men’s water polo undefeated in round-robin

The men’s water polo team competed in the Biola round-robin on Saturday. The Eagles won all three of their matches, improving their season record to 13-16 overall. Biola defeated La Verne in a sudden death victory 15-14 to finish off the round-robin. CLOSE CONTEST. The Eagles held a 13-11...
LA MIRADA, CA
The 562

Football: Millikan Draws Saugus in CIF-SS Division 4 Playoffs

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The Millikan Rams (4-6) are back in the playoffs and back on the road next Friday. The Moore League’s No. 2 seed will travel to play the Saugus Centurions (8-2) at 7 p.m. in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 football playoffs.
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28

It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: CIF Football Brackets Release

We’ll have the release of the CIF-SS football brackets live at 10 a.m. as soon as they’re posted, including at-larges. Reply on Twitter 1586876800604381184 Retweet on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Like on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Twitter 1586876800604381184. STORY: Long Beach Poly draws Los Alamitos for the Division 1 quarterfinals...
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

South El Monte, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mountain View High School - El Monte football team will have a game with South El Monte High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot

Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank High School Classmates From 1972 Reunite

First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank High School’s Class of 1972 recently held their 50th reunion at the Hilltop Café. The former students enjoyed an evening filled with shared memories and lots of laughter. A special recognition was given to the classmates who served in the military. The Reunion Committee members pictured above, from left to right, are Randy Arrington, Gail Michelle, Carol Bliss Sheetz, Lisa Shalem, Ginger Dillon, Sharon Dahlberg, Robert Godwin, Andrea Robinson, Rick Trotta and Michelle Varon. Not pictured: Shane Kelly, Craig Lark, Susie Giesler-Evans and Maryellen McMahon.
BURBANK, CA
chimesnewspaper.com

Artists respond to anxiety and mental health in on-campus exhibition

As the sun began to set on Oct. 25, students across campus and in the local community gathered at the Green Art Gallery to celebrate Biola’s newest art exhibition, “Peace, Be Still: Artists of Faith Respond to an Anxious Age.” The exhibition features a total of 29 different pieces and 21 Christian artists in various parts of the world and their response to the question of “How does my experience of faith intersect with the lived reality of anxiety in my life and the lives of those in my community?”
LA MIRADA, CA
KGET

Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase

A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

El Monte Police Chief and Rio Hondo College Aulmnus Passes Away

Rio Hondo College alumnus and El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. According to the description of the Chief Ben Lowry Memorial Fund on porac.org, Lowry passed away from cancer. The fundraiser–with a goal of $50,000–was created to help his family and assist with funeral costs.
EL MONTE, CA
theprescotttimes.com

Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather

It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
ARIZONA STATE

