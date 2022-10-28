Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
chimesnewspaper.com
Volleyball subdues the Sharks
Biola’s women’s volleyball team continued their road trip at Hawaii Pacific, winning three sets to none. Senior outside hitter Madison Beebe led Biola’s offense with eight kills en route to a sweep over the Sharks. EFFICIENT OFFENSIVE ATTACK. The first set reached a 7-7 stalemate midway through...
chimesnewspaper.com
Men’s water polo undefeated in round-robin
The men’s water polo team competed in the Biola round-robin on Saturday. The Eagles won all three of their matches, improving their season record to 13-16 overall. Biola defeated La Verne in a sudden death victory 15-14 to finish off the round-robin. CLOSE CONTEST. The Eagles held a 13-11...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Laguna Hills headed to CIF playoffs after PCL victory over Irvine
Troy Leigber of Laguna Hills breaks loose for a long touchdown on the first play from scrimmage as Irvine’s Nathan Sasaki tries to chase him down. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Laguna Hills High School football team is headed to the CIF playoffs. The Hawks (9-1, 2-1) clinched the No....
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
ocsportszone.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
Football: Millikan Draws Saugus in CIF-SS Division 4 Playoffs
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The Millikan Rams (4-6) are back in the playoffs and back on the road next Friday. The Moore League’s No. 2 seed will travel to play the Saugus Centurions (8-2) at 7 p.m. in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 football playoffs.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
LIVE UPDATES: CIF Football Brackets Release
We’ll have the release of the CIF-SS football brackets live at 10 a.m. as soon as they’re posted, including at-larges. Reply on Twitter 1586876800604381184 Retweet on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Like on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Twitter 1586876800604381184. STORY: Long Beach Poly draws Los Alamitos for the Division 1 quarterfinals...
South El Monte, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mountain View High School - El Monte football team will have a game with South El Monte High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
Mission Viejo, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mission Viejo. The Capistrano Valley High School football team will have a game with Mission Viejo High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot
Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank High School Classmates From 1972 Reunite
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank High School’s Class of 1972 recently held their 50th reunion at the Hilltop Café. The former students enjoyed an evening filled with shared memories and lots of laughter. A special recognition was given to the classmates who served in the military. The Reunion Committee members pictured above, from left to right, are Randy Arrington, Gail Michelle, Carol Bliss Sheetz, Lisa Shalem, Ginger Dillon, Sharon Dahlberg, Robert Godwin, Andrea Robinson, Rick Trotta and Michelle Varon. Not pictured: Shane Kelly, Craig Lark, Susie Giesler-Evans and Maryellen McMahon.
chimesnewspaper.com
Artists respond to anxiety and mental health in on-campus exhibition
As the sun began to set on Oct. 25, students across campus and in the local community gathered at the Green Art Gallery to celebrate Biola’s newest art exhibition, “Peace, Be Still: Artists of Faith Respond to an Anxious Age.” The exhibition features a total of 29 different pieces and 21 Christian artists in various parts of the world and their response to the question of “How does my experience of faith intersect with the lived reality of anxiety in my life and the lives of those in my community?”
Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase
A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
Mountain lion captured after sighting in Brentwood prompted lockdown of elementary school
A mountain lion was captured after it was spotted in a Brentwood neighborhood, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school.
elpaisanoonline.com
El Monte Police Chief and Rio Hondo College Aulmnus Passes Away
Rio Hondo College alumnus and El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. According to the description of the Chief Ben Lowry Memorial Fund on porac.org, Lowry passed away from cancer. The fundraiser–with a goal of $50,000–was created to help his family and assist with funeral costs.
theprescotttimes.com
Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather
It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
