As the sun began to set on Oct. 25, students across campus and in the local community gathered at the Green Art Gallery to celebrate Biola’s newest art exhibition, “Peace, Be Still: Artists of Faith Respond to an Anxious Age.” The exhibition features a total of 29 different pieces and 21 Christian artists in various parts of the world and their response to the question of “How does my experience of faith intersect with the lived reality of anxiety in my life and the lives of those in my community?”

LA MIRADA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO