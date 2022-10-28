ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gwendolyn Howard
5d ago

ok, she's meeting a stranger at a motel room, she had a gun n he did to! so, was she gna rob him?? Sex game gone wrong, she lucky he didn't kill her!!

Jake Tyme
5d ago

How quick we forget the warning signs from UP ON HIGH, i.e. remember the tornado?"We" have got to stop and turn from these wicked ways ... O' Israel children.

WWL-TV

Two women arrested, suspected of firing guns out of moving car on US90

NEW ORLEANS — In a moving car, at night, in New Orleans, flashes from a gun are easily seen in a video posted on social media as two women fire off about a dozen shots, appearing to aim at nothing. “Someone could have got hurt. Someone could have got...
NOLA.com

16-year-old boy, man shot in in St. Charles Parish overnight; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that left two people wounded, including a 16-year-old boy, according to authorities. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street (map) in Luling about 10:45 p.m. found a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was also found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Treme building, NOPD says

A man was taken into custody by a New Orleans Police Department SWAT team Tuesday night after he barricaded himself in a building in the 1900 block of Bayou Road. Police declared a SWAT roll at 5:38 p.m., when the man refused to leave a Treme residence or speak with officers who responded to reports of a domestic dispute in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot near Walmart in Harvey

There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen

LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

