Bridgeport, CT

Daily Voice

Wilton Man Wins $100K In State Lottery

Connecticut Lottery has announced a number of big winners, including a Fairfield County resident who won a $100,000 prize. Jeffrey Riecker, of Wilton, won the $100,000 "200X 2nd Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at A-Z Variety And Cigars in Norwalk, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 28. The lottery...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Stabbed Near Corner Store in Bridgeport

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed near a corner store in Bridgeport on Sunday. Bridgeport Hospital reported a stabbing victim who walked into the emergency room around 5:30 p.m. to police. The man suffered one wound to his ribcage and one wound to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Court Hearing Scheduled For Nov. 3 On Olson Drive Lawsuit

ANSONIA — Now that the sides have agreed upon a set of facts, or at least most of them, a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the case of Matt McGowan versus the City of Ansonia. McGowan, an Ansonia resident, is suing the city for allegedly not...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury’s police chief looking at ways to get new recruits

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - New officers are needed at police departments across the state. Waterbury’s police chief said two main issues departments across the state are dealing with is not just attracting new recruits, but also retaining their current ones. Down roughly 40 officers, Waterbury Chief Fernando Spagnolo said...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Norwalk schools administrator says Latino award a 'tribute' to his parents

NORWALK — James Martinez thinks he has “the best job in the world” as education administrator for counseling and social services for the city's public schools. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents recently recognized his work with the Latino Administrator of the Year award, but for Martinez, the recognition had more meaning than just a career achievement.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide

#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

