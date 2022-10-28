Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
wiltonbulletin.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 9): It'll be No. 1 Southington v. No. 2 Maloney Friday
New Canaan’s loss dropped the Rams from second to sixth in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll as we reach Week 9 of the CIAC football season. Shelton’s loss dropped the Gaels out of the top 10 altogether. And since everyone else moved up to fill the voids, that...
Wilton Man Wins $100K In State Lottery
Connecticut Lottery has announced a number of big winners, including a Fairfield County resident who won a $100,000 prize. Jeffrey Riecker, of Wilton, won the $100,000 "200X 2nd Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at A-Z Variety And Cigars in Norwalk, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 28. The lottery...
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Stabbed Near Corner Store in Bridgeport
A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed near a corner store in Bridgeport on Sunday. Bridgeport Hospital reported a stabbing victim who walked into the emergency room around 5:30 p.m. to police. The man suffered one wound to his ribcage and one wound to...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
New Haven Independent
Court Hearing Scheduled For Nov. 3 On Olson Drive Lawsuit
ANSONIA — Now that the sides have agreed upon a set of facts, or at least most of them, a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the case of Matt McGowan versus the City of Ansonia. McGowan, an Ansonia resident, is suing the city for allegedly not...
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury’s police chief looking at ways to get new recruits
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - New officers are needed at police departments across the state. Waterbury’s police chief said two main issues departments across the state are dealing with is not just attracting new recruits, but also retaining their current ones. Down roughly 40 officers, Waterbury Chief Fernando Spagnolo said...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
NHPR
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
darientimes.com
Norwalk schools administrator says Latino award a 'tribute' to his parents
NORWALK — James Martinez thinks he has “the best job in the world” as education administrator for counseling and social services for the city's public schools. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents recently recognized his work with the Latino Administrator of the Year award, but for Martinez, the recognition had more meaning than just a career achievement.
Hit-Run Driver Apprehended After Striking Cruiser On I-95 In Stratford, Police Say
A 55-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after he allegedly hit a Connecticut State trooper's vehicle and then fled the scene. The incident took place in Stratford around 1:05 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on I-95 southbound in the area of Exit 33. According to state police, the trooper was driving...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide
#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
milfordmirror.com
An inside look at Week 8 of CIAC football: Cromwell/Portland's Cole Brisson leads big win over VROL
CROMWELL — Cromwell/Portland's Cole Brisson waited four years for this moment, to come full-circle as a high school football quarterback amid the delirium and jubilation of the year’s best game, a 28-27 victory over Pequot rival Valley Regional/Old Lyme on ‘Senior Night’ at Pierson Park. Four...
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.
