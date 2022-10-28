Read full article on original website
Halloween Safety Reminders
Today is Halloween, trick or treating times for Monticello and Wayne County is 5-8 pm. Somerset and Pulaski County trick-or-treating will be from 6-8 pm. Don’t forget the Halloween Safety recommendations.
Somerset Ands Pulaski County Officials Dealing With String Of Road Sign Thefts
Officials in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Police and first responders are asking for help in stopping the thefts. City and county officials said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks. Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies. Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks. Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them. Somerset city officials said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near Cumberland Green. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the vehicles hit a...
Tax Deadline Looms
Today is the final day to pay Monticello City taxes at face value, beginning tomorrow a 2% penalty fee will be added. City taxes are payable at City Hall. Wayne County taxes are payable at a discount through the end of business today at the Sheriff’s office. Beginning tomorrow they will be payable at face value.
Blood Drive Coming Up Next Week in Monticello
Winter is an especially difficult time on blood centers when the demand for blood increases. To ensure lifesaving products are on the shelves for local patients when they need it, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back for the holiday season by making a blood donation. Donors who...
Southern Kentucky city dealing with string of road sign thefts
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
3 injured in Wayne County crash involving cow, EMS vehicle
Three people are reportedly injured after a crash involving an EMS vehicle in Wayne County.
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out. WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
Temporary Closure Scheduled for I-75 Exit Ramp in Rockcastle County
SOMERSET, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2022) – The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed Tuesday as crews perform paving operations. The ramp will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 1 beginning approximately 8 a.m. and reopen approximately 4 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit...
Police issue Golden Alert for Ky. woman missing since September
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 54-year-old Kimberly Casey, who has been missing since September 23. Casey is described as a white female with brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, 5 foot tall, and weighing around 113 pounds. Casey also has a tattoo of a Playboy Bunny smoking a cigar on her left shoulder.
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
Oneida man faces murder charge in crash that killed KY police officer
LONDON, Ky. — An Oneida man faces a murder charge in a crash early Sunday that killed a Kentucky police officer. Kentucky State Police identified the defendant as Casey P. Byrd, 36. Authorities say he killed London Police Department Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Ky., when he...
Groups across the region take part in DEA’s biannual ‘Drug Take Back Day’
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Oct. 29, marked the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day, an event promotes the disposal of unused or expired prescription medications. “I feel that the more participants, the more participating agencies that are involved, that gives a greater opportunity for the general public to come in and get rid of their expired medications,” said Sgt. Joel Abner with Kentucky State Police Post 13.
The Horse Saga: Attorney to Appeal Dismissal
Gary Logsdon, attorney for Greg Turner and his daughter, Brittany Turner, the owner of the seized horses at Barren River State Riding Stables, has filed a Notice of Appeal and Designation of Record on Appeal, giving official notice that he is appealing the order by Barren County Circuit Court Judge John Alexander. Alexander recently dismissed the lawsuit granting immunity to all government officials and citing the expiration of the statute of limitations based on the actions in district court.
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine
Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
