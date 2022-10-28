Read full article on original website
WAPT
'He needs to be on the field': Band director helps student using wheelchair fulfill dream
MOORE, Okla. — Casey Hubbard has played the trumpet since the seventh grade. He said he's played in concert band, but marching band has always been one of his dreams. "I find it more exciting," the high school junior from Moore, Oklahma, said. Hubbard's passion for music is shown...
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Designed for More’
A standard medical approach is a “pill for a problem” and treating a symptom. “We pretty much don’t abide by that at all,” Dr. Jeremy Maass explained. “We look at what your body needs to be healthy.”. The slogan of Yukon’s Motus Health clinic is...
KOCO
Students from OKC, Tulsa learn about Oklahoma's sacred soil thanks to field trip program
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new partnership kicked off Friday between two of Oklahoma's most significant historical sites to give high school students an opportunity to visit both memorials in one day. Greenwood Rising and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum teamed up to host field trips for ninth...
Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
yukonprogressnews.com
Stay alert for Yukon trick-or-treaters
With skies darkening earlier, Yukon parents are being advised to make sure their children have sufficient visibility while canvassing the community seeking Halloween candy. The City of Yukon’s official trick-or-treat night is 6-8 p.m. next Monday, Oct. 31 – on Halloween. Some neighborhood homeowners’ associations also will allow...
Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety
Advocates within the walking and biking communities say that OKC government efforts to increase road safety are coming up consistently short. The post Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okctalk.com
The Standard opens in downtown Norman
Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools moves to virtual learning for rest of week due to water main break
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has moved to virtual learning for the rest of the week because of a water main break. District officials said the break was in the campus' main system, and they hope to have students back for in-person learning on Monday. "Due to a...
yukonprogressnews.com
Where do you really live?
One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
Boeing Hosting Job Fair On Friday
The aerospace company Boeing is looking for new hires in Oklahoma City. Boeing is hosting a job fair on Friday until 5 p.m. at its headquarters near Tinker Air Force Base. The company is looking for engineers and supply management and finance professionals.
mvtelegraph.com
Oklahoma Metropolis man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
According to authorities, an Oklahoma City man is accused of contracting HIV, OKC FOx reports. Earnest Lacour is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail and charged with three felony counts of spreading a contagious disease. Authorities say a woman first took to social media, accusing the defendant of knowingly...
Visit First Americans Museum, get OKC Thunder tickets during Native American Heritage Month
Throughout November, if you visit FAM and purchase a ticket, you will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a select Thunder home game at the Paycom Center!
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Attorneys Accuse OTA Of Altering ACCESS Oklahoma Documents
Attorneys in Cleveland County who have accused the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority of “acting in bad faith” will be allowed to depose two agency staffers, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Timothy Olsen granted the group’s request to depose Jenny Johnson and Todd Gore, two OTA staffers who posted two...
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
chickashatoday.com
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
