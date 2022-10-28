ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yukonprogressnews.com

‘Designed for More’

A standard medical approach is a “pill for a problem” and treating a symptom. “We pretty much don’t abide by that at all,” Dr. Jeremy Maass explained. “We look at what your body needs to be healthy.”. The slogan of Yukon’s Motus Health clinic is...
YUKON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Stay alert for Yukon trick-or-treaters

With skies darkening earlier, Yukon parents are being advised to make sure their children have sufficient visibility while canvassing the community seeking Halloween candy. The City of Yukon’s official trick-or-treat night is 6-8 p.m. next Monday, Oct. 31 – on Halloween. Some neighborhood homeowners’ associations also will allow...
YUKON, OK
okctalk.com

The Standard opens in downtown Norman

Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Where do you really live?

One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
mvtelegraph.com

Oklahoma Metropolis man accused of knowingly spreading HIV

According to authorities, an Oklahoma City man is accused of contracting HIV, OKC FOx reports. Earnest Lacour is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail and charged with three felony counts of spreading a contagious disease. Authorities say a woman first took to social media, accusing the defendant of knowingly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
chickashatoday.com

Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire

 There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
CHICKASHA, OK
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

