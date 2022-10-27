Read full article on original website
With the End of Fire Season, Dispose of Yard Debris Responsibly
SALEM, OR – The Oregon Department of Forestry and other fire prevention experts urge the public to exercise caution when disposing of yard debris this fall. With the end of fire season, many Oregonians have debris piles ready to be disposed of that cured over the summer. Preferable options for removal, aside from burning, include composting or recycling. Check with your local disposal company for recycling options.
2022 Oregon State Fair Celebrates Remarkable Attendance and Revenue Growth
[SALEM, OR] The Oregon State Fair announces successful results for the 156th Oregon State Fair, which ran Friday August 26 through Monday September 5, 2022. More than 346,000 people attended the 2022 Oregon State Fair, a 63% increase from 2021 and up more than 10% from the pre-pandemic 2019 Fair, another strong year.
