[SALEM, OR] The Oregon State Fair announces successful results for the 156th Oregon State Fair, which ran Friday August 26 through Monday September 5, 2022. More than 346,000 people attended the 2022 Oregon State Fair, a 63% increase from 2021 and up more than 10% from the pre-pandemic 2019 Fair, another strong year.

