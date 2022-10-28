Read full article on original website
todaysemobility.com
Toolholding & workholding to optimize machine tool efficiency
New workholding and toolholding systems provide manufacturers with many options when it comes to metalworking. Our panel of experts will discuss systems that can help improve both part quality and your bottom line. The discussion starts at Noon ET on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
globalspec.com
WEG reveals CFW900 variable speed drive — A complete control solution
WEG has recently complemented its portfolio with a complete variable speed drive (VSD) solution for driving and controlling three-phase induction and permanent magnet motors. The new CFW900 promises to deliver high performance and safety combined with flexibility and connectivity. The high-tech VSD provides excellent static and dynamic performance, high precision in torque, speed and position control, and can manage a wide variety of applications thanks to its high overload capacity.
3printr.com
Anisoprint and Jacobs University Bremen partner to foster research of composites manufacturing with CFC technology
Starting in September 2022, 3D printing solution provider Anisoprint deployed their Research and Development Team at Jacobs University Bremen. The main focus of the partnership is fostering research and development of composites manufacturing with Continuous Fiber Coextrusion (CFC) technology and establishing a research environment for 3D printing technologies on the university campus in Bremen, Germany.
todaysemobility.com
High-precision milling sheds productivity light on complex automotive molds
Automotive technology progresses at breakneck speed. “New Energy Vehicles” with all-electric, hybrid, or fuel cell powertrains are pushing aside traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles. Innovative driver assistance systems range from collision warning alerts to fully autonomous self-guided vehicles. Even automotive lighting systems are growing more complex and sophisticated. The round, simple, standardized (and inexpensive) sealed-beam tungsten-filament headlights of half a century ago have given way to a bewildering selection of LED/OLED, Xenon/HID, and laser lights in a vast array of compact and dramatic designs.
salestechstar.com
Casabase Software and Capitalize Analytics Partner to Bring Clients Faster Access to Analytics with Oracle ERP and EPM.
Capitalize Analytics announce partnership that enables clients access financial and business data stored in Oracle software. Capitalize Analytics and Casabase Software announced this week that a new partnership will enable clients to easily access financial and business data stored in Oracle Essbase, Oracle HFM, Oracle Planning Budgeting Cloud Solution (PBCS), Oracle Financial Consolidation and Close Service (FCCS), and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP.
ClearOne Launches New Wide-Angle UNITE® 60 4K ePTZ Camera Offering AI-Powered Speaker Tracking and 120-Degree Field of View
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading full line provider of professional communications, conferencing, and collaboration solutions, today announced the introduction of a new wide angle 4K USB camera featuring AI-powered smart face and voice tracking, along with electronic PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) capabilities, the ClearOneUNITE® 60 4K camera. This new camera will be sold through ClearOne’s commercial channels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221030005010/en/ The new UNITE® 60 4K camera from ClearOne is equipped with a 120-degree field of view, and a plug-and-play USB 3.0 connection for ultimate video, control, and power. (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC New York
Salesforce Service Cloud CEO Clara Shih on Where Google Maps and AI Chatbots Meet
Salesforce's Clara Shih thinks of its Einstein chatbot technology as a tool which does for work what Google Maps does in optimizing routes for drivers. Unloading mundane tasks and allow customer service representatives to focus on higher-order problem solving is the key. "It's absolutely critical. I mean, right now, so...
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
itsecuritywire.com
CREST announces first companies accredited to OWASP Verification Standard (OVS)
CREST, the international not-for-profit, membership body representing the global cyber security industry, has announced Across Verticals, Nettitude, Pentest People, Trustwave and VerSprite as the first companies to be awarded accreditation to its OWASP Verification Standard (OVS) program, a quality assurance standard for the global application security industry. Developed in consultation...
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Design-build: No longer an “alternative”?
When the design-build delivery method was introduced in the early 1990s, it brought significant changes to the design and construction process for building and infrastructure projects, both large and small. Under the design-build banner, architects, engineers, and contractors began to work closely together during design, allowing for productive collaboration, team alignment, and problem-solving early on that helped expedite schedules and minimize costs.
Company Announces it is Rebranding as Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., Effective Following Separation of Cabinets Business
DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, announced it intends to change its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., to better reflect its evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in its categories through brand and innovation. As part of this new identity and direction, the Company intends that the new name, logo and corresponding new ticker symbol, FBIN, will go into effect shortly after the completion of the separation of the Cabinets business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005819/en/ “The upcoming separation marks a new beginning for our company, enabling an increased focus on brands, innovation and channel leadership, and accelerated growth and productivity. Within the Fortune Brands Innovations portfolio, brands and innovation are core to everything we do, and our new brand identity highlights these unifying and distinguishing characteristics,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink.
daystech.org
Huawei, BRIN partner for AI research and innovation to bolster digital ecosystem, CIOSEA News, ETCIO SEA
Huawei, the worldwide main supplier of ICT options, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), associated to the event of analysis and innovation in synthetic intelligence, cloud computing, 5G expertise and the Indonesian digital ecosystem. This MoU is an effort to encourage collaboration in strengthening the analysis and innovation ecosystem, with a purpose to create a digital-based, environmentally pleasant financial system and make the most of pure assets.
TechSpot
TSMC and industry partners form 3DFabric Alliance focused on advancing chiplet architectures
Something to look forward to: Today's evolving technologies and processing requirements have driven chipmakers to pursue alternative designs that deviate from standard monolithic die-based architectures. Earlier this week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced the formation of the 3D Fabric Alliance to meet those requirements better. The Alliance creates a collaborative effort between industry partners to accelerate 2.5D and 3D chiplet-based product designs, development, and industry adoption.
thefastmode.com
EE Deploys Ericsson’s Ultra-lightweight Radio Technology to Deliver Improved 5G Energy Efficiency
EE, part of the BT Group, is deploying Ericsson’s latest ultra-lightweight radio technology to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK’s leading mobile network. Massive MIMO (Maximum Input Maximum Output) technology delivers 5G over more antennas from a single site, improving capacity and coverage....
crowdfundinsider.com
InComm Payments Acquires The Card Network, a Gift Card Provider in Australia
InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, announced it has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider “known for its suite of creatively themed, multi-brand gift cards.”. The acquisition “enhances InComm Payments’ ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth...
daystech.org
NAM Info Debuts AI-Backed AP and AR Platform
IT companies and expertise administration firm NAM Info has entered the bogus intelligence (AI) house with the debut of an accounts payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) AI co-worker. According to a Saturday (Oct. 29) news release, the product — dubbed APAR — was developed with AI-based accounting options firm...
takeitcool.com
Aluminium Sulfate Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Aluminium Sulfate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Aluminium Sulfate. Report Features Details. Product Name Aluminium Sulfate. Process Included. Aluminium Sulfate Production from Cryolite. Aluminium Sulfate...
Phys.org
Researchers develop a framework to understand water use in beef supply chains from production to consumption
Animal-based products constitute a large portion of the average American's diet, as well as the resources necessary to get them from field to table. But as food systems in the US become more interconnected and complex, what we choose to put on our plates—beef products in particular—often impacts the environment in previously unknown ways.
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
