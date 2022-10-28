Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAL Radio
Weather: Halloween weather forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer updates the Halloween weather forecast to show chances for rain tonight in Maryland. The rain will taper off Tuesday morning and it will warm up into the 70's for a couple of sunny days both Wednesday and Thursday.
WBAL Radio
MDTA urges drivers to pay unpaid tolls before grace period ends
The Maryland Transportation Authority is reminding all customers that one month remains in the Customer Assistance Plan that offers a civil penalty waiver grace period for video tolls. The transportation authority urged customers to take advantage of the plan by paying unpaid video tolls now and make sure they are...
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for COVID-19
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Hogan said that he is working from home and that he is up-to-date on his boosters. He added that his symptoms are small. "Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I...
WBAL Radio
Early in-person voting down, mail voting up compared to 4 years ago
The number of people voting in person during early voting is about half the number who voted four years ago, before the pandemic. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. With more than 3,800 people voting on Monday, the total is just over 145,000. Election officials said the increasing...
WBAL Radio
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox to attend 'The Freedom Rally'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox will be a guest speaker at "The Freedom Rally" on Saturday. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. "The Freedom Rally" will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Owings Mills from 1-4 p.m. The event is hosted by WCBM. Other confirmed guest...
WBAL Radio
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox wants volunteers to 'monitor' ballot boxes
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox wants volunteers to “monitor” the state’s ballot drop boxes. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. This week Cox's campaign sent out a message for volunteers to take photos and videos of any suspicious activity and to email it to...
WBAL Radio
Most Marylanders have made up their minds about marijuana
A new poll from the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore found that over 80 percent of voters have decided on the ballot question of legalizing marijuana. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. The poll found that 63 percent favored the legalization of marijuana. That is more...
