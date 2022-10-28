ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WBAL Radio

Weather: Halloween weather forecast

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer updates the Halloween weather forecast to show chances for rain tonight in Maryland. The rain will taper off Tuesday morning and it will warm up into the 70's for a couple of sunny days both Wednesday and Thursday.
WBAL Radio

MDTA urges drivers to pay unpaid tolls before grace period ends

The Maryland Transportation Authority is reminding all customers that one month remains in the Customer Assistance Plan that offers a civil penalty waiver grace period for video tolls. The transportation authority urged customers to take advantage of the plan by paying unpaid video tolls now and make sure they are...
WBAL Radio

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Hogan said that he is working from home and that he is up-to-date on his boosters. He added that his symptoms are small. "Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I...
WBAL Radio

Early in-person voting down, mail voting up compared to 4 years ago

The number of people voting in person during early voting is about half the number who voted four years ago, before the pandemic. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. With more than 3,800 people voting on Monday, the total is just over 145,000. Election officials said the increasing...
WBAL Radio

Most Marylanders have made up their minds about marijuana

A new poll from the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore found that over 80 percent of voters have decided on the ballot question of legalizing marijuana. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. The poll found that 63 percent favored the legalization of marijuana. That is more...
