ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
SkySports

World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership

Gallagher Premiership - Saracens 33-22 Sale Sharks: Alex Goode shines in record appearance. Alex Goode produced a virtuoso performance to celebrate his entry into Saracens' history books but it was Theo McFarland who did most to ensure the occasion was marked by victory over Sale. Saracens cemented their place at...
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Manchester United: FA WSL Match Preview

Everton Women will be looking to carry on recent good form when they take on second-place Manchester United in their WSL clash at Walton Hall Park this Sunday. The Blues go into the fixture against Marc Skinner’s side on the back of two victories over Aston Villa, the latest being a midweek Continental Cup shootout victory against the Midlands side.
SkySports

Women's Super League: Manchester United continue winning start with victory at Everton

Manchester United beat Everton 3-0 to maintain their flawless start while Chelsea kept pace with victory over Aston Villa as Tottenham, Man City and Reading also won. Manchester United maintained their flawless start to the Women's Super League season with a comfortable 3-0 win at Everton. Nikita Parris, Leah Galton...
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double

Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

Harry Kane puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday's newspapers... Tottenham will have to wait until after the World Cup to thrash out a new contract with Harry Kane after he put discussions on hold. DAILY MAIL. Chelsea's incoming director of recruitment Paul Winstanley was responsible for one of the...
SkySports

Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success

Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy