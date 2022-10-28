Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup to move top of Super 12 Group 2
David Miller hit an unbeaten half-century and the winning runs after Aiden Markram punished India's fielding errors as South Africa won a seesaw fixture in Perth by five wickets to move top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Markram (52 off 41) was dropped by Virat...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: England rout Greece with 17 tries as Dom Young helps secure Group A top spot
Dom Young ran in four tries as England secured top spot in Rugby League World Cup Group A with a resounding 94-4 victory over Greece at Bramall Lane. The host nation was already out of sight at half-time as they led 44-4, with star winger Young proving the chief architect of the World Cup debutants' demise with his first-half haul.
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil
Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil. Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.
SkySports
World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks
Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
SkySports
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to move above England LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: England's Kai Pearce-Paul out to forge own path after Sonny Bill Williams comparisons
With his deft offloading ability, strong ball carrying and tough tackling, it is perhaps no surprise Kai Pearce-Paul has drawn comparisons to one of the greats from some quarters. The 21-year-old Wigan Warriors player has been tagged as 'The English Sonny Bill Williams', with the New Zealand cross-code icon being...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Chantelle Crowl's England players to watch at the women's tournament
Betfred Women's Super League star Chantelle Crowl picks her five England players to watch ahead of the start of the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday…. Tara-Jane Stanley (York Valkyrie) Tara has had an incredible season with York this year, being named Woman of Steel. She's got a lot...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: 'We're doing part-time security work' - Michael Cheika reveals Lebanon hotel break-ins
Michael Cheika is hoping to focus his attention on the quarter-final clash with Australia after a "crazy week" in which his Lebanon players chased and detained an intruder in their team hotel. In the wake of Lebanon booking their place in the knock-out stages of the Rugby League World Cup...
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership
Gallagher Premiership - Saracens 33-22 Sale Sharks: Alex Goode shines in record appearance. Alex Goode produced a virtuoso performance to celebrate his entry into Saracens' history books but it was Theo McFarland who did most to ensure the occasion was marked by victory over Sale. Saracens cemented their place at...
SkySports
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester United: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will be looking to carry on recent good form when they take on second-place Manchester United in their WSL clash at Walton Hall Park this Sunday. The Blues go into the fixture against Marc Skinner’s side on the back of two victories over Aston Villa, the latest being a midweek Continental Cup shootout victory against the Midlands side.
SkySports
Women's Super League: Manchester United continue winning start with victory at Everton
Manchester United beat Everton 3-0 to maintain their flawless start while Chelsea kept pace with victory over Aston Villa as Tottenham, Man City and Reading also won. Manchester United maintained their flawless start to the Women's Super League season with a comfortable 3-0 win at Everton. Nikita Parris, Leah Galton...
Liverpool v Leeds United: Where To Watch, Live Stream Details, TV Channel, UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details of when and how to watch Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double
Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland have belief they can reach semi-finals, says captain Andy Balbirnie
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie insists there is belief within his team that they can build on their victory over England and book a shock appearance in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Balbirnie's side bounced back from being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their opening Super 12s fixture by upsetting England...
SkySports
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports
Harry Kane puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after World Cup - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday's newspapers... Tottenham will have to wait until after the World Cup to thrash out a new contract with Harry Kane after he put discussions on hold. DAILY MAIL. Chelsea's incoming director of recruitment Paul Winstanley was responsible for one of the...
England should embrace batting first before facing ‘ridiculous’ New Zealand
Run chases are proving trickier at this T20 World Cup, a trend Jos Buttler should take note of before his side face the in-form Kiwis in a must-win match
SkySports
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
Comments / 0