A Look Into Some of THS’s New Teachers
The new academic year has brought new classes, challenges, friends, news, and—most importantly—teachers. The 2022-2023 academic year brought 11 new teachers to various departments at Tenafly High School. Here’s a quick highlight of their personalities and how they have adjusted to THS culture. Mrs. Jessica Lopes –...
Colored Reams Become Mainstream at THS
It’s a shame that The Echo doesn’t print newspapers anymore, because then you would be reading this story on a paper sporting a bright shade of fuchsia pink, mint green, sapphire blue, or possibly dandelion yellow. Following a school shortage of white paper, the inside of students’ folders no longer consisted of crisp, white worksheets, but of a plethora of colored papers comparable to a 64-pack of crayola crayons. Teachers’ intricate lesson plans, full of critical information and teachings, were reduced to an eyesore resemblant of an elementary schooler’s rushed art project. Although this problem seems somewhat comical in the grand scheme of things, it’s become too big of a nuisance to ignore.
Ava Chun: Up-And-Coming Soccer Superstar
When freshman Ava Chun stepped onto the field on the first day of pre-season training, everything changed for the Tenafly Girl’s Soccer team. It is already impressive enough to make varsity as a freshman in any sport, but to be the prime reason why your team has had one of its most incredible seasons in a decidedly long time is ground-breaking. Ava Chun has had an astonishing first year on the team, not only scoring 21 goals but also being named soccer player of the week in September after her second official week of the season. This striker dominates the game, zipping around the field, taking on four defenders at once, and driving the ball right into the goal, time and time again.
Take Care of Your Mind This November: Mental Health Resources at THS
Whether we’d like to admit it or not, stress and anxiety are things that Tenafly students deal with on a daily basis. Sometimes the severity of what students go through is diminished to something less than it actually is. This is usually due to the stigma that surrounds the idea of “mental health,” and why it’s hard for many students to admit how they actually feel. As is, just going through a regular day of school can take up a lot of energy. Being a teenager in 2022 also means carrying the burden of social media, coping with the pressure of school, and the desire to live up to our expectations for ourselves and the ideal high school experience. The reality is that it is almost impossible to do it all, and that’s perfectly fine. It’s time that, as a school, we erase the stigma and use our shared experiences to bring us closer together. Let this be a step forward: if you are a student who is struggling right now, know that you are not alone. There are plenty of resources at this school that are not talked about enough, so here’s how you can receive the help you need.
Romance, Humor, and Sadness: THS’ Adaptation of Love/Sick
By the school day’s end, THS is silent. Students are sitting in their classes, their eyes fixed on the blue screen on the TV, waiting for 3:11 p.m. to appear so that they can finally leave the prison that has held them captive for the last seven hours of the day. What awaits after are the various plans of each student. Some go home to a messy room determined to do homework, just to end up procrastinating and watching TikToks instead. Others go straight to the locker rooms to get ready for hours of practice that will leave them exhausted and with a hungry stomach. However, some students rush to the auditorium instead, leaving their heavy bags on the maroon-cushioned audience seats. They stand beneath the spotlights that throw ovals of light over the wooden stage as they passionately repeat the lines they’ve been memorizing for the past month and a half. Their routine requires effort and passion, but these actors know that their perseverance will be worth it. They know that on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th they will be able to present Love/Sick, a romantic play that will leave audience members’ eyes filled with tears of laughter and sorrow.
