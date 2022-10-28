Whether we’d like to admit it or not, stress and anxiety are things that Tenafly students deal with on a daily basis. Sometimes the severity of what students go through is diminished to something less than it actually is. This is usually due to the stigma that surrounds the idea of “mental health,” and why it’s hard for many students to admit how they actually feel. As is, just going through a regular day of school can take up a lot of energy. Being a teenager in 2022 also means carrying the burden of social media, coping with the pressure of school, and the desire to live up to our expectations for ourselves and the ideal high school experience. The reality is that it is almost impossible to do it all, and that’s perfectly fine. It’s time that, as a school, we erase the stigma and use our shared experiences to bring us closer together. Let this be a step forward: if you are a student who is struggling right now, know that you are not alone. There are plenty of resources at this school that are not talked about enough, so here’s how you can receive the help you need.

TENAFLY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO