Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
ewrestlingnews.com
Odyssey Jones To Make His In-Ring Return On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Odyssey Jones will make his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones reappeared on television during last week’s show in a brief segment. The talented big man had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January while performing on 205 Live.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rank the Masked Wrestlers of 2022 in AEW & WWE
Happy Halloween! One of the biggest parts of this holiday is the concept of masks, which got me thinking about the current masked wrestlers in WWE and AEW. There used to be a wider range of luchadores like Lucha House Party and spooky characters like Kane who wore masks, but in 2022, we’ve been limited to just 8: Axiom, Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, Luchasaurus, Penta El Zero Miedo, Preston “10” Vance, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio.
ewrestlingnews.com
Must-See Video: Rhea Ripley Trolls Fan Hard At WWE Live Event
At a recent WWE live event, Rhea Ripley continued her heel ways by trolling a fan in attendance. A fan took to Twitter to share a video of the Judgment Day member untying someone’s shoe near the barricade while she was selling a spot. The fan captioned the video with,
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Mexico City: Street Fight
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
ewrestlingnews.com
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/31/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Diamante vs. Madison Rayne. Kiera...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Darby Allin Isn’t Interested In Doing Another Cinematic Match
AEW wrestler Darby Allin was a recent guest on “The Sessions” podcast to discuss his cinematic style Street Fight at Revolution 2021, the spot he wanted to do in the match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the cinematic style Street...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Details Negotiations Between WWE & Pro Wrestling NOAH For Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura received permission from WWE to work the bout. “After a disagreement at first, he persisted in negotiating with...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Cancels NEVER Openweight Title Bout For Battle Autumn
The saga of Karl Anderson’s NEVER Openweight title fight has another new wrinkle: NJPW has canceled the match. NJPW issued an official announcement regarding the NEVER Openweight title match that was supposed to take place at Battle Autumn between champion Karl Anderson and his challenger, Hikuleo. Battle Autumn is set to take place on November 5th. On that same date, WWE is holding their Crown Jewel event. Anderson will be teaming with Luke Gallows and AJ Styles to take on The Judgment Day at that show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News: Opening Bout For This Week, Tasha Steelz On Impact In 60
The opening contest for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV has been set. The match to open the show will see Kenny King challenging “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Impact Wrestling airs at 8:00 PM EST on Thursdays on AXS TV. The report goes on to state...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gabe Sapolsky Scouts Talent For WWE At Indie Event, Imperium Note, Big E, More
Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at a Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington over the weekend to scout talent for WWE. WWE posted the following video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser commenting on their return to Germany for the ongoing tour:. WWE has announced that Big E...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Comments On The Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
During a recent interview with The Sun, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, possibly facing Logan Paul in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On The Importance Of Competition In Pro Wrestling, Talks AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his Foley Is Pod podcast to discuss the importance of competition in pro wrestling, and why it’s important to have it. Specifically, Mrs. Foley’s baby boy spoke about the current situation with WWE and AEW. He also recalled the last time he spoke with Tony Khan.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 10/28/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew 835,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,231,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.52 rating one week ago. The show aired on FOX Sports 1 due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series. It ranked #5 on cable.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Gets Name Change Ahead Of NXT Return
Pwinsider reported today that T-BAR is now listed internally as “Donovan Dijak.”. He used this name in NXT and when he wrestled for Ring Of Honor and the independents. WWE showed a video during Halloween Havoc of the T-BAR mask being burned to signify that the character is dead. The T-BAR character was created for the RETRIBUTION stable.
Comments / 0