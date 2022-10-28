Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
The game will be nationally televised on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kyle Okposo walked into the KeyBank Center dressing room sporting the mix-and-match look the Sabres have gone with in preparation for their Reverse Retro debuts: blue practice jersey, white pants, white gloves, and blue socks. Needless to say,...
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'YOU'VE GOT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE'
"Seattle plays that game, right? They block a lot and they don't give you much. You've got to be patient and play through it. Guys break and turn the puck over, that's what happens in the third. Same guys that were doing it in the first were doing it in the third."
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Carlson on IR, out at least two games for Capitals
Wild without four forwards; Bruins recall Kinkaid with Swayman injured. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. John Carlson, T.J. Oshie and Beck Malenstyn were placed on injured reserve by the Capitals on Wednesday.
NHL
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
NHL
O'Reilly takes blame for 'absolutely horrible' play during Blues skid
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly said his play has been "absolutely horrible," and the St. Louis Blues captain is shouldering a lot of the blame for their 3-5-0 start this season. O'Reilly has one goal and a minus-11 rating, his worst eight-game start to a season during his 14-year...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Third Period Push Falls Short as Nashville Falls to Edmonton, 7-4
Predators Five-Game Trip Continues with Contest Against Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Nashville Predators racked up four goals - including two on the power play - but ultimately could not overcome an offensive onslaught from Evander Kane and the Oilers Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl put on...
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Thriller
CALGARY - What a night for the Kraken here in Alberta. After Alberta-native Carson Soucy scored his first goal of the season, the 5-2 Flames stormed back on a night when the town was expecting snow to make it 2-1 mid-second period. Morgan Geekie tied it up before second intermission.
NHL
October 2022 Recap: Healthy Living Month
On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen
Dad, who is Finnish TV analyst, enjoying having son playing Blue Jackets in home country. After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away.
Comments / 0