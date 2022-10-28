ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WausauPilot

Wisconsin prepares for rising respiratory illness among children

Rising respiratory illness rates — including an unseasonably early spike of respiratory syncytial virus — among children in Wisconsin is a cause of concern, according to state health officials. Tom Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist and DHS’ influenza surveillance coordinator, spoke about the increasing rates of RSV, flu...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 7-day average of 486 patients

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/21/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,667,6101,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine3,824,811 (65.6%)3,822,975 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Drug Take Back Day planned Saturday in Wisconsin and nationwide

Saturday is another Drug Takeback Day nationwide and across Wisconsin. Andrea Modlin with Aspirus Health says that means it's time to get rid of unused or expired prescription and over the counter drugs. “It’s also a time to raise awareness and educate everybody about the risks of keeping their old...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Hennepin County Man Killed, 5 Others Injured In Wisconsin Crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) – A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state’s department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested in Wisconsin after shooting at ISP officer

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An interstate police chase led to the arrest of three individuals who fled after shooting at an Illinois State Police (ISP) officer Thursday. According to an ISP press release, officers initially responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
wausautimes.com

Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh

WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
Madison365

Pandemic reorders priorities, Northeast Wisconsin leaders say

Living through the COVID-19 pandemic forced people and institutions to rethink their priorities. That’s one of the key takeaways from a Lasting Impacts Town Hall event hosted by Madison365 publisher and CEO Henry Sanders. Panelists on the virtual event included UW-Green Bay Multi-ethnic Student Affairs Office Director Mai Lo...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality

Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
WISCONSIN STATE
Delish

Thieves Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Frozen Meat Have Been Arrested

The hunt to find thieves responsible for stealing $9 million in frozen meat is over now that several suspects accused of the crime have been arrested. Food & Wine reports that three individuals from the Miami area were arrested earlier this month thanks to the help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
