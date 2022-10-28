Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Groups across the region take part in DEA’s biannual ‘Drug Take Back Day’
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Oct. 29, marked the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day, an event promotes the disposal of unused or expired prescription medications. “I feel that the more participants, the more participating agencies that are involved, that gives a greater opportunity for the general public to come in and get rid of their expired medications,” said Sgt. Joel Abner with Kentucky State Police Post 13.
z93country.com
Halloween Safety Reminders
Today is Halloween, trick or treating times for Monticello and Wayne County is 5-8 pm. Somerset and Pulaski County trick-or-treating will be from 6-8 pm. Don’t forget the Halloween Safety recommendations.
3 injured in Wayne County crash involving cow, EMS vehicle
Three people are reportedly injured after a crash involving an EMS vehicle in Wayne County.
z93country.com
Blood Drive Coming Up Next Week in Monticello
Winter is an especially difficult time on blood centers when the demand for blood increases. To ensure lifesaving products are on the shelves for local patients when they need it, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back for the holiday season by making a blood donation. Donors who...
WKYT 27
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near Cumberland Green. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the vehicles hit a...
lakercountry.com
Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine
Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
WATE
Multiagency drug bust underway in Morgan County
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Suspects in more than 50 controlled drug buys made during an undercover drug operation in Morgan County are being contacted by multiple agents starting Friday in what the sheriff’s office has dubbed, “Operation Trick-Or-Treat.”. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social...
wvlt.tv
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer
LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
Affidavit reveals details in case of remains found in Owensboro storage unit facility
31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.
wymt.com
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
wymt.com
Police officer and driver identified in deadly crash in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a deadly crash involving a London Police Officer. In a release, KSP officials say it happened at 12:49 a.m. when a 2022 Ram Pickup Truck operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, TN, struck the 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser operated by on-duty London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, KY.
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
wymt.com
Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
k105.com
2 people, including woman with over 2 dozen arrests since 2013, found with drugs, infant in Cave City motel room
Two people, including a female that has been jailed over two dozen times in the last nine years, have been arrested in Barren County after being found with methamphetamine in a motel room with an infant. The Cave Cite Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at...
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
WBIR
Oneida man faces murder charge in crash that killed KY police officer
LONDON, Ky. — An Oneida man faces a murder charge in a crash early Sunday that killed a Kentucky police officer. Kentucky State Police identified the defendant as Casey P. Byrd, 36. Authorities say he killed London Police Department Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Ky., when he...
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
Laurel County traffic stop finds 3 lbs of meth
According to a news release, the two men were acting suspiciously and K-9 officer Maverick was deployed to search the car.
WKYT 27
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
