Monticello, KY

wymt.com

Groups across the region take part in DEA’s biannual ‘Drug Take Back Day’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Oct. 29, marked the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day, an event promotes the disposal of unused or expired prescription medications. “I feel that the more participants, the more participating agencies that are involved, that gives a greater opportunity for the general public to come in and get rid of their expired medications,” said Sgt. Joel Abner with Kentucky State Police Post 13.
z93country.com

Halloween Safety Reminders

Today is Halloween, trick or treating times for Monticello and Wayne County is 5-8 pm. Somerset and Pulaski County trick-or-treating will be from 6-8 pm. Don’t forget the Halloween Safety recommendations.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Blood Drive Coming Up Next Week in Monticello

Winter is an especially difficult time on blood centers when the demand for blood increases. To ensure lifesaving products are on the shelves for local patients when they need it, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back for the holiday season by making a blood donation. Donors who...
MONTICELLO, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near Cumberland Green. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the vehicles hit a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine

Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
WATE

Multiagency drug bust underway in Morgan County

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Suspects in more than 50 controlled drug buys made during an undercover drug operation in Morgan County are being contacted by multiple agents starting Friday in what the sheriff’s office has dubbed, “Operation Trick-Or-Treat.”. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer

LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Police officer and driver identified in deadly crash in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a deadly crash involving a London Police Officer. In a release, KSP officials say it happened at 12:49 a.m. when a 2022 Ram Pickup Truck operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, TN, struck the 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser operated by on-duty London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, KY.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY

