Interview: DEC Wildlife Biologist Steve Heerkens talks drivers safety as deer activity increases during fall season

TOWN OF WATSON-A 36 year old Croghan man is facing D.W.I. charges following a Saturday night vehicle stop in the Town of Watson. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Nichols L. Jones with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood-Alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent-First Offense and Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, both Class U misdemeanors. Jones was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Watson Court at a later date.

CROGHAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO