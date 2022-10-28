Interview: DEC Wildlife Biologist Steve Heerkens talks drivers safety as deer activity increases during fall season

Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Croghan Man Arrested for D.W.I. in the Town of Watson
TOWN OF WATSON-A 36 year old Croghan man is facing D.W.I. charges following a Saturday night vehicle stop in the Town of Watson. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Nichols L. Jones with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood-Alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent-First Offense and Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, both Class U misdemeanors. Jones was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Watson Court at a later date.
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen Man Accused of D.W.I.
TOWN OF TRENTON-A 29 year old Remsen man is facing a D.W.I. charge following a Friday night vehicle stop in the Town of Trenton. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged Frank M. Mongiello with one count of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense: a Class U misdemeanor. Mongiello’s arrest status was listed as “held” at press time. No further details were provided.
