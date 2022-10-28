Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
LSUSports.net
Four Tigers Ready for ITA National Fall Championships
San Diego, Calif. – LSU women’s tennis Maggie Cubitt, Anastasiya Komar, Mia Rabinowitz, and Nikita Vishwase will conclude the fall season by competing in the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships starting on Wednesday, November 2 at the Barnes Tennis Center. Komar and Vishwase will compete in the doubles...
LSUSports.net
Pellacani Named SEC Diver of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Chiara Pellacani was named the SEC Female Diver of the Week Tuesday for her performance in a dual meet with conference foe Auburn, the league office announced. “Chiara had a great performance on three-meter against Auburn last week,” head diving coach Drew Livingston...
LSUSports.net
Exhibition Game vs. McNeese Highlights This Week in Fall Baseball
BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week at 5 p.m. CT Thursday and...
LSUSports.net
Tiger Duo of Ambrosio and Cubitt Secure Cajun Classic Doubles Championship
LAFAYETTE, La. – LSU men’s tennis duo Benjamin Ambrosio and Will Cubitt secured the flight No. 3 Doubles Championship on day three of the Cajun Classic at the City Club at River Ranch . Doubles Championships. Two Tiger pairs competed in their respective flight’s Doubles Championship. In flight...
LSUSports.net
LSU Football at Arkansas Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 12 game at Arkansas in Fayetteville will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Arkansas contest will be televised by either CBS or ESPN, and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 9 a.m. CT.
LSUSports.net
Tiger Duo of Latinovic and Watson Set to Compete in the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s tennis duo Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are set to compete in the ITA National Fall Championships beginning Nov. 2 in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center. “I’m really excited for Stefan and Nick to compete and test themselves this...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown’s Madison Booker Starts Off Season With Wins Over Vicksburg And Brandon, Looks To Lead Lady Mavs To First State Championship In School History
Germantown High’s Madison Booker decided on her college choice – former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns – in September, and now the 6-foot-1 All-American senior guard has turned her attention to trying to lead her Lady Mavs to their first state championship in school history.
LSUSports.net
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama
Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
WLBT
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
WLBT
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water
When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
WAPT
'It's important that all of our contractors have access to opportunities,' MDOT official says
JACKSON, Miss. — A networking conference was held Tuesday to help disadvantaged businesses to ensure they are ready to take advantage of opportunities. Business leaders and transportation officials attended the conference, which was held at the Jackson State University e-Center. "They may be at a disadvantage to compete. It...
15-year-old arrested in October Mississippi carjacking spree
A second arrest has been made in connection to a series of carjackings in the Jackson, Warren County and Vicksburg areas. Xavier Earl Pittman, 15, of Jackson, is charged with armed carjacking and conspiracy to receive or possess stolen property, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Pittman surrendered...
