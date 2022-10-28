ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Four Tigers Ready for ITA National Fall Championships

San Diego, Calif. – LSU women’s tennis Maggie Cubitt, Anastasiya Komar, Mia Rabinowitz, and Nikita Vishwase will conclude the fall season by competing in the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships starting on Wednesday, November 2 at the Barnes Tennis Center. Komar and Vishwase will compete in the doubles...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Pellacani Named SEC Diver of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Chiara Pellacani was named the SEC Female Diver of the Week Tuesday for her performance in a dual meet with conference foe Auburn, the league office announced. “Chiara had a great performance on three-meter against Auburn last week,” head diving coach Drew Livingston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Football at Arkansas Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 12 game at Arkansas in Fayetteville will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Arkansas contest will be televised by either CBS or ESPN, and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 9 a.m. CT.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mississippiscoreboard.com

Germantown’s Madison Booker Starts Off Season With Wins Over Vicksburg And Brandon, Looks To Lead Lady Mavs To First State Championship In School History

Germantown High’s Madison Booker decided on her college choice – former Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns – in September, and now the 6-foot-1 All-American senior guard has turned her attention to trying to lead her Lady Mavs to their first state championship in school history.
GERMANTOWN, TN
LSUSports.net

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water

When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
FITLER, MS

