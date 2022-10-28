Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
Ben Simmons hasn't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, struggling to make an impact on the Brooklyn Nets and having a hard time trying to stop the opposition. In six games of the young regular season, Simmons fouled out twice, setting the alarms at Barclays Center. He...
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side. While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.
Panthers WR DJ Moore comments on costly penalty after loss to Falcons
On Sunday, a lack of awareness likely cost the Carolina Panthers a victory over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing the Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a miracle 62-yard touchdown, evening up the score at 34-34 with only 12 seconds to go. While it seemed like Carolina would escape Atlanta with a victory, sitting a simple extra point away from the lead, Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off after snatching the game-tying score.
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game this season, stopping their 0-5 start to the season with a win over title contenders, Denver Nuggets. The effort from the Lakers all game was extremely good, falling to an early 10-point deficit before getting back into the game via a team effort.
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are often mentioned among the greatest players of all time, and more often than not, they are considered the three best players to ever set foot on an NBA court. Their work ethic, desire to win and competitiveness made them legendary players. Right...
The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar
The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Assault
Two Michigan players were outnumbered and violently attacked following Michigan's win over Michigan State on Saturday.
Russell Westbrook had an awesome moment with happy Lakers fans at the end of the team's first win
The Lakers finally made the tough decision to put Russell Westbrook in the second unit, and so far, it has worked out fairly well. Westbrook’s productivity is considerably better when he is given the keys to the offense with the bench squad, so it’s not shocking to see this work out so far. But the decision especially paid off on Sunday when the Lakers got their first win of the season.
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after a 123-115 home win against the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young put on a show for the Hawks with a 42-point performance, but the Bucks withstood his scoring effort for their fifth win of the season. Holiday had an...
