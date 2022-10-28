ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Panthers WR DJ Moore comments on costly penalty after loss to Falcons

On Sunday, a lack of awareness likely cost the Carolina Panthers a victory over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing the Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a miracle 62-yard touchdown, evening up the score at 34-34 with only 12 seconds to go. While it seemed like Carolina would escape Atlanta with a victory, sitting a simple extra point away from the lead, Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off after snatching the game-tying score.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player

A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar

The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
HALL, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook had an awesome moment with happy Lakers fans at the end of the team's first win

The Lakers finally made the tough decision to put Russell Westbrook in the second unit, and so far, it has worked out fairly well. Westbrook’s productivity is considerably better when he is given the keys to the offense with the bench squad, so it’s not shocking to see this work out so far. But the decision especially paid off on Sunday when the Lakers got their first win of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

