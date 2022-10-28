The Lakers finally made the tough decision to put Russell Westbrook in the second unit, and so far, it has worked out fairly well. Westbrook’s productivity is considerably better when he is given the keys to the offense with the bench squad, so it’s not shocking to see this work out so far. But the decision especially paid off on Sunday when the Lakers got their first win of the season.

