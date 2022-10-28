ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newswatch 16

Final year for Halloween display in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Special welcome home in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween Pet 'Paw-Rade' in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Prizes went to the pets in the silliest, scariest, and most creative costumes. This is a fundraiser for two causes; the first is Billy's New Hope Barn, which helps abused and neglected farm animals. The second is for a dog park construction in Honesdale. Organizers hope...
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk thrilled and chilled

It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk. From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival in Easton

Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever-nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Thackary

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Homemade Halloween house makes for a spooky holiday weekend

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fun way to enjoy the nice weather this Halloween weekend is at a homemade Halloween house put on by a family in the Poconos. “It’s fun, it’s exhilarating, it makes us happy. We have a lot of fun setting it up, but even more joy in the culmination […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

October 30, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Trash pickup

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, more people weigh in on the seizure of ATVs headed to a fundraiser. And not everyone is on board with the new trash pickup plan in Stroudsburg. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Paranormal group investigates area sightings

David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
LEHIGHTON, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA

Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
TANNERSVILLE, PA

