WBAL Radio
Crime remains top of mind for midterm voters: As Republicans pounce, Democratic leads shrink
(NEW YORK) -- Heading into the midterm cycle's home stretch, Republicans are working to paint Democrats in key races as soft on crime -- as polls show the issue is of high importance for voters. The familiar political tactic, backed by a flood of advertising in races from coast to...
WBAL Radio
Rick Scott: Paul Pelosi assault is 'despicable' and 'unacceptable'
(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, condemned the assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., husband Paul Pelosi, calling it "despicable" and "unacceptable." In an interview on "This Week" Sunday, Scott told anchor Martha Raddatz that he had explored allowing campaign funds to...
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi federally charged; police say he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage
The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told police he wanted to hold her hostage and "break her kneecaps," authorities say
WBAL Radio
Maryland 1st District Congressman calls attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband 'terrible'
Maryland 1st District Congressman Andy Harris appeared with C4 and Bryan Nehman on Monday in which he called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband "terrible." I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. Harris noted he was the victim of a threat in 2020, and said political rhetoric needs...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack charged with attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon, DA says
Authorities said on Monday that DePape told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps."
WBAL Radio
Economy and inflation top public's agenda going into midterm elections: POLL
(WASHINGTON) -- About half of Americans say either the economy or inflation is the most important issue in their vote for Congress, making pocketbook issues by far the most dominant in the run up to the midterm elections, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. Taken individually, 26% identify the...
No more Iowa first? Democrats to consider new presidential nominating calendar in December
The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet Dec. 1-3 in Washington, D.C. as it could consider the fate of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses.
