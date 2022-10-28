The Rutgers women’s soccer team, seeded seventh in the Big Ten Tournament, fell 2-1 in the quarterfinals today in Evanston, Illinois, against Northwestern. The No. 20 Scarlet Knights (13-4-2, 5-3-2) dropped three consecutive matches to close out their 2022 Big Ten slate after beginning the season with 12 victories and one tie in their first 14 matches.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO