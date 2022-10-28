ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Daily Targum

Three takeaways from Rutgers football's loss at Minnesota

The Rutgers football team suffered a 31-0 loss to Minnesota yesterday. The Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) were only able to muster 134 yards on offense as the Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3) were led by a three-touchdown performance from Mohamed Ibrahim. Here are three takeaways from the loss. Too much time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Targum

No. 20 Rutgers women's soccer falls in 1st round of Big Ten Tournament

The Rutgers women’s soccer team, seeded seventh in the Big Ten Tournament, fell 2-1 in the quarterfinals today in Evanston, Illinois, against Northwestern. The No. 20 Scarlet Knights (13-4-2, 5-3-2) dropped three consecutive matches to close out their 2022 Big Ten slate after beginning the season with 12 victories and one tie in their first 14 matches.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer drops regular season finale to UCLA

Yesterday afternoon, the Rutgers men's soccer team fell to UCLA 1-0 in the program's regular-season finale and Senior Day. The loss ended a two-game win streak for the Scarlet Knights (8-4-5, 4-2-2). After the game, Rutgers honored a number of seniors that are set to depart the program. These names...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

