Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx ZooBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire departmentB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
The Left Banke's Blend of Rock and Bach: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Daily Targum
No. 21 Rutgers field hockey defeats No. 19 James Madison on Senior Day
The Rutgers field hockey team earned its eighth victory of the season over James Madison on Senior Day at Bauer Field on Livingston campus today. The No. 21 Scarlet Knights (8-9, 3-5) defeated the No. 19 Dukes (10-7, 0-0) by a score of 3-0 to collect their fifth ranked win of the season.
Daily Targum
No. 20 Rutgers women's soccer falls in 1st round of Big Ten Tournament
The Rutgers women’s soccer team, seeded seventh in the Big Ten Tournament, fell 2-1 in the quarterfinals today in Evanston, Illinois, against Northwestern. The No. 20 Scarlet Knights (13-4-2, 5-3-2) dropped three consecutive matches to close out their 2022 Big Ten slate after beginning the season with 12 victories and one tie in their first 14 matches.
Daily Targum
Three takeaways from Rutgers football's loss at Minnesota
The Rutgers football team suffered a 31-0 loss to Minnesota yesterday. The Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) were only able to muster 134 yards on offense as the Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3) were led by a three-touchdown performance from Mohamed Ibrahim. Here are three takeaways from the loss. Too much time.
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Willingboro takes decisive win over New Providence in CJ2 quarterfinals
Fourth-seeded Willingboro rolled to a 52-7 win over fifth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Willingboro. Willingboro (4-5) will face top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. Lamar Best contributed to the Chimeras’ win by lobbing...
Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media
The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star
A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange
Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month.
Former Philly Radio News Editor Dies At 35
The former editor of a Philadelphia radio news station died after a battle with gastric cancer on Monday, Oct 24, the Washington Post wrote in her obituary. Neema Roshania Patel was 35, and most recently worked as the Post's editor for next-generation audience development, according to her LinkedIn profile. Patel...
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
Rutgers Student Killed In Route 9 Crash Treated Customers With Extreme Kindness
Driton Guze is being remembered for the way he made those around him feel: Seen and heard. The 22-year-old Rutgers University business student was killed when he lost control of an Infiniti Q50 Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Old Bridge, police said. Condolences have been pouring in for him ever since, each one noting his kindness and thoughtfulness.
Family’s doubts: NJ officials not saying how missing Princeton student died
PRINCETON – The family of a Princeton University student who went missing and was found dead on Thursday next to the campus tennis courts is doubting the investigation's findings. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has concluded its case, saying publicly that the death does not appear to be suspicious...
Cancer Claims Life Of North Jersey Fireman, Devoted Dad Hours After Promotion To Lieutenant, 35
North Jersey firefighter and devoted father of three William Garcia died of cancer on Friday, Oct. 28 — just hours after he was promoted to lieutenant. He was 35. Born in Teaneck, William was raised in Moonachie before his family moved to Pequannock when he was 11, according to a GoFundMe launched in February 2021 that raised upward of $100,000 as he underwent rigorous treatments after his initial diagnosis.
Renna Media
Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away
Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty To RICO Charges, Joe Budden Reacts
Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27) and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges stemming from his RICO case. “Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today,” FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reported. “He remains in custody at Essex County Jail.”More from VIBE.comTsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New JerseyJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryJoe Budden Accuses YouTuber Of Capitalizing Off Kevin Samuels' Death Cox also tweeted for the first time since his detainment Thursday, giving a rallying cry to his fans and...
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
