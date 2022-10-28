ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

No. 20 Rutgers women's soccer falls in 1st round of Big Ten Tournament

The Rutgers women’s soccer team, seeded seventh in the Big Ten Tournament, fell 2-1 in the quarterfinals today in Evanston, Illinois, against Northwestern. The No. 20 Scarlet Knights (13-4-2, 5-3-2) dropped three consecutive matches to close out their 2022 Big Ten slate after beginning the season with 12 victories and one tie in their first 14 matches.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Three takeaways from Rutgers football's loss at Minnesota

The Rutgers football team suffered a 31-0 loss to Minnesota yesterday. The Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) were only able to muster 134 yards on offense as the Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3) were led by a three-touchdown performance from Mohamed Ibrahim. Here are three takeaways from the loss. Too much time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Montclair Local

Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media

The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star

A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Former Philly Radio News Editor Dies At 35

The former editor of a Philadelphia radio news station died after a battle with gastric cancer on Monday, Oct 24, the Washington Post wrote in her obituary. Neema Roshania Patel was 35, and most recently worked as the Post's editor for next-generation audience development, according to her LinkedIn profile. Patel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Cancer Claims Life Of North Jersey Fireman, Devoted Dad Hours After Promotion To Lieutenant, 35

North Jersey firefighter and devoted father of three William Garcia died of cancer on Friday, Oct. 28 — just hours after he was promoted to lieutenant. He was 35. Born in Teaneck, William was raised in Moonachie before his family moved to Pequannock when he was 11, according to a GoFundMe launched in February 2021 that raised upward of $100,000 as he underwent rigorous treatments after his initial diagnosis.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Renna Media

Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away

Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Vibe

Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty To RICO Charges, Joe Budden Reacts

Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27) and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges stemming from his RICO case.  “Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today,” FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reported. “He remains in custody at Essex County Jail.”More from VIBE.comTsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New JerseyJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryJoe Budden Accuses YouTuber Of Capitalizing Off Kevin Samuels' Death Cox also tweeted for the first time since his detainment Thursday, giving a rallying cry to his fans and...
NEWARK, NJ

