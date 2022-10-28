Read full article on original website
Related
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Zuri Craig death updates – Mystery over cause of death of AGT star & Tyler Perry collaborator, 44, after he passed away
AGT star and Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig has died at the age of 44, his heartbroken family have revealed. His family confirmed his passing with a post on his official ZoReMi entertainment page on Instagram. Zuri passed away on October 21, 2022 and there is currently no known cause...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Almost Fights 'Power' Actor While Dressed As The Joker For Halloween
Diddy “highjacked” Halloween by morphing into the Joker this year, but his shenanigans almost landed him in a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. In various clips that have surfaced online, the Bad Boy boss can be seen terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles in full Health Ledger-inspired get-up on Saturday night (October 29).
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Stephen Grossman, longtime ‘Newhart’ producer, dead at 76
Stephen Grossman, who was coordinating producer on the television series “Newhart” during its eight-year run, died Thursday. He was 76. Grossman died of complications from COVID-19, Variety reported. The veteran producer, whose career spanned 35 years in the entertainment industry, produced all 184 episodes of “Newhart” from 1982...
BET
Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Jackson Details Stevie Wonder Calling Him To Celebrate His Father’s Birthday
During Friday Night’s Thriller Halloween party to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s iconic album and single, the King of Pop’s son, Prince Jackson, told People Magazine about Stevie Wonder face timing him on his father’s 64th birthday to express how “great” his father was.
Ratings: Ghosts and Walker Audiences Eye Season Highs, L&O Trio Dip
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon drew Thursday’s largest audience while also landing in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win. CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) actually dipped in the demo week-to-week, while Ghosts‘ Halloween episode (6.4 mil/0.5), So Help Me Todd (4.5 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.4 mil/0.3) were all steady. Audience-wise, Ghosts is looking at its best overnight tally since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (4 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3.1 mil/0.3) both ticked up, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady. THE CW | Pending...
BET
One Last Hoorah: The Best Man: Final Chapters Trailer Has Dropped
The trailer for The Best Man: Final Chapters has dropped, and your favorite group of friends is reuniting for one last hoorah before closing the chapter to this epic story that started with a book back in 1999. The trailer debuted during the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same event where...
Popculture
Ashanti, Gabourey Sidibe and More Star in Bold New Holiday Films From MTV Entertainment Studios
MTV Entertainment Studios is ready to ring in the holiday season with an all-new lineup of holiday films executive produced by and starring huge names like Gabourey Sidibe, Ashanti, Idris Elba and more. Kicking off Wednesday, Nov. 30, six new holiday movies will air across VH1, Comedy Central and Paramount Network, bringing a little bit of naughty and nice for everyone.
tvinsider.com
Jared Padalecki Set to Appear on ‘Walker’ Prequel ‘Independence’
Walker star Jared Padalecki is determined to appear on the show’s prequel spinoff Walker Independence, despite the 150-plus year gap between the two series. “It’s totally something we’ve talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence,” the actor told TVLine. Padalecki plays Texas Ranger Cordell Walker in the original CW series, which is a reboot of the 1990s western drama television series Walker, Texas Ranger. He also serves as an executive producer on Independence, which is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the main series.
Saweetie Addresses Rumors About Past Flames on New Album The Single Life: 'Time for Me to Speak Up'
The rapper talked new music and her single status at "The Single Life Night," hosted with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Saweetie wants everyone to know she is a proud single woman. The rap star tells PEOPLE that her new album, The Single Life, is "my testimony as a single woman and what I've been through, the good and the bad." "I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up," Saweetie, 29,...
Danielle Brooks Wedding in Miami Was a Muna Coterie Affair
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, Danielle Brooks shares her love story, details from her “Chocolate Love” themed wedding, and more in this exclusive interview. We love Danielle Brooks! From her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black,...
ETOnline.com
Everything New Coming to Paramount Plus in November 2022
Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this month. Alongside classic movies and shows like Forest Gump and Licorice Pizza comes new titles including Tulsa King and Fantasy Football, all set to premiere on the platform this November. Sylvester Stallone is as a mobster in unfamiliar territory in a...
thesource.com
Peacock Releases ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Teaser Trailer
Reunited and it feels so good. Peacock released the official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated original series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, starring the 1999 Universal Pictures film’s original cast of Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa, Monica Calhoun, Nia Long, and Morris Chestnut. The reunion marks a conclusion to the popular franchise that spawned two films with the previous installment, The Best Man Holiday, released November 2013.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get to Know R&B/Soul’s Hidden Gem PJ Morton
Singer-songwriter PJ Morton is up for three nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022. The veteran musician, best known as a member of the pop-rock band Maroon 5, has honed his musical talents since childhood as the son of a preacher man, and now the world is finally getting to know him better. Ahead of this year’s celebration of r&b and soul, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re getting to know our nominees through their contribution to the industry and details you should know to be updated on the industry’s hidden gems. Check it out below.
BET
New Music Monday: SZA, Chlöe & Latto, And Ashanti Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis. Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones
Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
BET
Alternate Endings with Crystal Hayslett
The only thing tougher than Fatima is Fatima with a baseball bat in her hand, a lesson her colleagues Gary and Hayden discover the hard way. From airport throwdowns to ambush meetings, relive a few of most gasp-worthy moments from Season 4 of Tyler Perry's Sistas. Season 4 of Tyler...
Alyssa Scott Shares New Photo of Baby Bump and Daughter Zeela
Watch: Mother of Nick Cannon's Late Son Announces Pregnancy. Alyssa Scott is in full mama bear mode. The model—who announced that she's pregnant on Oct. 26—shared a new photo alongside her daughter Zeela, 4, where she is wearing a long sleeve brown dress with a cut-out along her stomach.
