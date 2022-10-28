Singer-songwriter PJ Morton is up for three nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022. The veteran musician, best known as a member of the pop-rock band Maroon 5, has honed his musical talents since childhood as the son of a preacher man, and now the world is finally getting to know him better. Ahead of this year’s celebration of r&b and soul, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re getting to know our nominees through their contribution to the industry and details you should know to be updated on the industry’s hidden gems. Check it out below.

19 HOURS AGO