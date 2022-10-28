Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi federally charged; police say he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage
The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told police he wanted to hold her hostage and "break her kneecaps," authorities say
$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country on Halloween hoping to find their own treat: a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Among them was Janice Turner, one of a steady stream of people — some wearing costumes — buying Powerball...
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick’s ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state’s only clinic — the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo — shut down as it challenged the ban and has moved across the border to neighboring Minnesota. Romanick last month rejected a request from North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to let the law take effect while the Red River clinic’s lawsuit went forward. Romanick based his earlier decision on several factors, but Wrigley argued he had not sufficiently considered the clinic’s chances of prevailing in court. The North Dakota Supreme Court agreed and told Romanick to take another look. In his earlier ruling, Romanick noted the clinic’s uphill battle. But in his ruling Monday, he said the clinic has a “substantial probability” of succeeding, though he noted that the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right in North Dakota has been contentious and has not been decided by the state’s highest court.
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England's congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack charged with attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon, DA says
Authorities said on Monday that DePape told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps."
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
GoLocalProv
The Last Minute 2022 Campaign Push – “The Sunday Political Brunch” - October 30, 2022
The “Brunch” spent part of the past week in Illinois, “The Land of Lincoln,” watching Campaign 2022 intensify, before its final days. There are some last-minute strategies campaigns can use to tighten a race, so let’s “brunch” on that and the week’s other political news.
Comments / 0