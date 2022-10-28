ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgbh.org

Jewish students say they have begun to feel unsafe on local campuses

Jewish students attending Boston-area colleges said Sunday that the rise of antisemitism has made them fear for their safety on campus. Speaking at a forum on antisemitism organized by the Anti-Defamation League, Emerson College student Bailey Allen said she has to gauge whether she should wear something that represents her Jewish identity.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Students Trick-or-Treat in Lamont at First-Ever ‘Lamonster Mash’

In Lamont Library, students trick-or-treated and made voodoo dolls out of yarn, glue, and other crafting materials. By Addison Y. Liu. Students made dolls, trick-or-treated, and watched black-and-white films at Lamont Library on Friday to celebrate Halloween at the library’s first-ever Lamonster Mash. Librarian for Undergraduate Support Yoonha Hwang,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Undergraduates Begin Training and Fundraising for Boston Marathon in April

Harvard College students participating in the Boston Marathon through the Harvard College Marathon Challenge will raise money for the Phillips Brooks House Association. By Aiyana G. White. A soccer player before tearing his ACL, Andrew C. Holmes ’24 turned to running as a reentry point to physical activity. Next...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim

Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes," Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the cold case's biggest update in 48 years. The Tennessee native, a mother and sister, was 37 years old when she was killed.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Fitness instructor hopes his recovery story will inspire others

NEWTON -- Four years ago, an athletic director overdosed on the job. Now, Billy Gaine is sharing his recovery story in hoping of helping someone else. "I developed this substance abuse problem. It's a disease," said Gaine. For six years, he was addicted to opioids. Before his fitness career, Gaine was the athletic director at Hopedale High School. In 2018, he overdosed at school in his office. "Everyone was in the building that day, so a lot of people were there," Gaine recalled. "Lowest point, we call that the gift of desperation, our rock bottom in the recovery world."For Gaine, rock bottom...
NEWTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local doctor discusses risks of RSV transmission as cases rise

WORCESTER, Mass. - Local health experts are warning about the possibility of a 'tridemic,' with cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV all rising at the same time. Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes a cold in adults, but can cause a deep lung infection in younger children. The younger a patient is, the worse the virus can be. It's the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1.

