Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ardmore Shipping (ASC) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Crush the Market
Bear markets are definitely trying times for investors. But they also offer opportunity. Especially when it comes to growth stocks. Some investors have dropped them in favor of companies considered safer bets during an economic downturn. In many cases, though, high-growth companies' longtime prospects haven't changed. And that means you can scoop them up for a bargain today -- and potentially win big over time.
The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now
If you're investing in the stock market and feeling tired of all the volatility, you're not alone. Companies across a variety of industries have been contending with choppiness for months on end. While there's no way to tell when it will all start to die down, you can strengthen your...
Indonesia Stock Market Tipped Top Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.15 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,055-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday. The...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 31st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is a food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 60 days. Sleep Number Corporation SNBR offers sleep solutions and services....
China Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, retreating almost 85 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 2,915-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Here's a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Now That's Trouncing the Market
Atrocious, dismal, lousy. Take your pick on which adjective to use in describing the stock market. It's understandable if you might want to throw in the towel on stocks altogether -- at least for the time being. But don't give up just yet. I think there's a no-brainer stock to...
Down 32%, This Towering Growth Stock Is Starting to Look Like a Bargain
Most stocks have lost ground this year, leaving many to trade at much more attractive valuations. That's certainly the case for American Tower (NYSE: AMT). Despite this year's headwinds, the global tower and data center operator has continued to grow its cash flow. With its share price falling, it's beginning to look like a bargain, especially given the dual growth catalysts it sees ahead.
Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. So what. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker...
Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,605-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Sysco's (SYY) Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Key Factors to Note
Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $18,634 million, suggesting a rise of 13.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday, but with one day left in October major indexes are still headed for big gains for the month. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 12:18 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track to notch its first monthly gain since July following two straight monthly losses.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
Asia-Pacific Shares Move Higher as Investors Bet on Fed "Pivot"
FXEmpire.com - The major Asia-Pacific stock indexes are mostly higher on Monday as traders shrugged off China manufacturing and non-manufacturing data that missed expectations, and as investors look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Traders said the markets were mostly supported by hopes that the Fed might sound less aggressive about future rate hikes later this week.
