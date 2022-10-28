Read full article on original website
technode.global
Indonesia's Bukalapak revenue grows by 86 percent year on year in 3Q
Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak announced Monday that its revenue grew by 86 percent year on year to IDR 898 billion ($57.58 million) in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), underpinned by strong performance of its online-to-offline solution Mitra Bukalapak. Bukalapak said in a statement the group’s revenue for nine months...
technode.global
CALT and VinFast cooperate to promote global E-mobility
Contemporary Amperex Technology Company (CATL) and VinFast Trading & Manufacturing Joint Stock Company (VinFast) on Monday announced a Memorandum of Understanding for global strategic cooperation to expand collaboration in areas including CIIC (CATL integrated intelligent chassis) skateboard chassis products. VinFast said in a statement that according to the agreement, CATL...
At 14, Bitcoin is Battered but ‘Battle-Tested’
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. It might have come off as a Halloween prank — if anyone outside a small group of cryptography enthusiasts had even seen it. The blueprint for Bitcoin — real, internet money circulating beyond the reach of banks or governments — hit inboxes Oct. 31, 2008. ...
technode.global
Digibal banking in Singapore: What's the fuss all about?
Back in 2020, we came to hear of four up-and-coming digital banks that are due to offer their services in Singapore. So, who are those new digital banking Singapore players, and how would this rising wave affect the already saturated market? That’s what we set out to find. Digital...
technode.global
DBS introduces programmable money live pilot for government vouchers
Singaporean bank DBS on Monday announced a partnership with Open Government Products (OGP) to launch a live pilot where purpose-bound money-based vouchers (PBM vouchers) are issued using tokenised SGD to facilitate “real-world” live transactions with selected merchants. This forms part of Project Orchid, an industry effort led by...
