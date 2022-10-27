BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Light to moderate rain showers continue to spread along and northeast of I-65 on First Alert AccuTrack, making for premium #SpookySeason weather on this Halloween Eve. Mostly cloudy skies will persist overnight with fog and mist in place outside of any showers around. Though rain chances will dwindle overnight, patchy drizzle will still be possible at times tomorrow with clouds lingering. The low pressure system that has brought us the dreary weather will usher in some slightly cooler temperatures for the morning hours with 50s widespread. We have a First Alert for the potential for a foggy start tomorrow as well, so factor in some extra time & flip on your low beams on for the commute. Highs will top out at or below 70. As far as trick-or-treating, temperatures will start off in the 60s early in the evening then fall to the 50s by 8PM under a mostly cloudy sky. Any patchy light drizzle around wouldn’t be enough to warrant rain gear, so costumes should be good as is!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO