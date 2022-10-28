ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

NSU students alarmed by wave of on-campus car break-ins

NORFOLK, Va. — Students at Norfolk State University are growing tired of car break-ins happening on campus. One victim told 13News Now it's a worsening problem that the university needs to tackle head-on. The student, who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of retribution, said the car break-ins, for one, pose safety concerns. She said she has noticed the issue this semester especially.
NORFOLK, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Chesapeake: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesapeake Virginia. The city of Chesapeake is located in Virginia. As of the 2020 census, its population was 249,422. It is the second most populous independent city in Virginia and the tenth largest city in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city is located in the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Three Local Nursing Homes Make Newsweek’s List For Best Nursing Homes For 2023

NEWORT NEWS-Three Virginia Health Services nursing homes and rehabilitation centers have made the list of Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023. On October 24, it was revealed that James River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport News, Coliseum Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, and Walter Reed Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester earned the recognition.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
High School Football PRO

Virginia Beach, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Introducing the 980 Express

NORFOLK – A new, limited-stop bus service begins Sunday connecting the Amazon warehouses in Chesapeake and Suffolk to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center in Norfolk. The route 980 is the latest offering on the expanding 757 Express network and will provide workers an opportunity to leave their cars at home as they commute to these important employment centers.
NORFOLK, VA
getnews.info

Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza

Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend

After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
HAMPTON, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
