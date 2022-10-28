Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Chesapeake: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesapeake Virginia. The city of Chesapeake is located in Virginia. As of the 2020 census, its population was 249,422. It is the second most populous independent city in Virginia and the tenth largest city in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city is located in the...
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
Three Local Nursing Homes Make Newsweek’s List For Best Nursing Homes For 2023
NEWORT NEWS-Three Virginia Health Services nursing homes and rehabilitation centers have made the list of Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023. On October 24, it was revealed that James River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport News, Coliseum Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, and Walter Reed Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester earned the recognition.
Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank passes away
Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has died. Frank served as the city's first directly elected mayor in 1996 and served until he retired in June 2010.
Three seats are up for grabs on Norfolk's School Board. Here who's running
NORFOLK, Va. — As we enter the final stretch of election season, we're taking a closer look at the candidates who are running for Norfolk School Board, and what their plans are to help your child in school. Here is the list of races for each Ward on Norfolk...
Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and community to attend Mighty Dream for free
According to a press release, YELLOW, whose mission is to even the odds through education, will be offering free education and community programming for free during the Mighty Dream Forum that takes place November 1-3.
Voters question election signs in Virginia Beach
The signs read, "Scan for your new voting district & ballot candidates" and have a QR code. If someone follows the QR code with their cell phone, it takes them to the website for Students First VA.
Virginia Beach, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Norfolk Sheriff’s Office announces name for new K-9
According to a Facebook post, after having over 1,000 votes cast, the winning name for the K-9 is Enzo!
Introducing the 980 Express
NORFOLK – A new, limited-stop bus service begins Sunday connecting the Amazon warehouses in Chesapeake and Suffolk to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center in Norfolk. The route 980 is the latest offering on the expanding 757 Express network and will provide workers an opportunity to leave their cars at home as they commute to these important employment centers.
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend
After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
Thousands waiting for affordable housing in Hampton Roads
As inflation continues and housing prices soar, thousands of people in Hampton Roads are on waiting lists for affordable housing.
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
