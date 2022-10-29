ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jean-Pierre Jeunet says Joss Whedon is ‘very good at making films for morons’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475gE1_0ipuLWEb00

Jean-Pierre Jeunet has said that Joss Whedon “makes films for morons” in response to earlier criticism from the Avengers director.

French filmmaker Jeunet directed 1997 film Alien: Resurrection , which was written by Whedon just before he created the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer .

Whedon has criticised the film several times in the past, stating: “They said the lines... mostly... but they said them all wrong. And they cast it wrong. And they designed it wrong. And they scored it wrong. They did everything wrong that they could possibly do. It wasn’t so much that they’d changed the script – it’s that they just executed it in such a ghastly fashion as to render it almost unwatchable.”

In a new interview with The Independent , which will be published on Saturday (29 October), Jeunet told Tom Fordy: “I know Joss Whedon said some bad things about me. I don’t care. I know if Joss Whedon had made the film himself, it probably would have been a big success.”

Jeunet, who directed the 2001 film Amelie , continued: “He’s very good at making films for American geeks – something for morons. Because he’s very good at making Marvel films. I hate this kind of movie. It’s so silly, so stupid.”

Whedon directed the first two Avengers films, Avengers Assemble (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). He infamously stepped in to complete DC’s Justice League (2017) when Zack Snyder was forced to step down.

Snyder released his full cut of the film in 2021 after heavy demand from fans, with the director revealing that he never watched Whedon’s version of the film at the advice of his wife, Deborah, and filmmaker Christopher Nolan , who was hired as an executive producer on the film when Snyder was in charge.

“They came and they just said, ‘You can never see that movie,” he revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair .

In recent years, Whedon has found himself at the centre of allegations of bullying and harassment.

The claims – made by Justice League actor Ray Fisher , Charisma Carpenter , who starred in Buffy and its spin-off Angel , and Wonder Woman ’s Gal Gadot – repeat earlier allegations made by those who have worked with Whedon over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DK3QJ_0ipuLWEb00

Carpenter came forward with her own story of “disturbing incidents” in response to Fisher’s account, and detailed several alleged instances in which Whedon “abused his power” with her throughout her time on the show.

She also accused him of “creating hostile and toxic work environments since his early career”.

After Carpenter posted her account on social media, several of her co-stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar , shared their support and denounced Whedon.

Whedon declined to comment on the allegations until January 2021, in which he said that Gadot’s allegations stemmed from a “misunderstanding” as “English is not her first language”.

The full interview with Jeunet is available to read here .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween

We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
ComicBook

Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween

Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
ComicBook

Paris Hilton Celebrates Halloween With Sailor Moon Cosplay

The Halloween spooky season means many fans are getting to dress up as some of their favorite anime characters, and Paris Hilton has debuted her own Moon Prism Power with some special Sailor Moon cosplay for the holiday! Naoko Takeuchi's long running manga series is one of the most popular franchises of all time, and it's hard to deny just how influential to not only other creators in manga in an anime, but creators around the world as well. The main Sailor Scout herself, Usagi Tsukino, has since become a major icon among other heroes because of that widespread popularity.
The Independent

The Independent

903K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy